Building More Housing in the Capital Region

City of Rensselaer Mayor John DeFrancesco said, “Governor Hochul’s ‘Let Them Build’ proposals just make sense. This agenda will enable the City of Rensselaer to expedite our growth and demonstrate the power of investing in our neighborhoods. When paired with the recently awarded Round 9 DRI, SEQRA reforms will cut the red tape and help in investing in our future faster. I thank her for undertaking this initiative."

City of Hudson Mayor Joseph Ferris said, “Housing and infrastructure are critical to the growth of New York’s cities. Governor Hochul’s work to expedite essential projects will greatly benefit Hudson. As we welcome more residents and visitors to the upper Hudson Valley, it is important that we build the housing that ensures both those who already live here and those who want to move here can afford to do so. I am proud to support these reforms that make our state more affordable and livable.”

City of Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli said, “Governor Hochul’s ambitious ‘Let Them Build’ agenda is good for Watervliet. By cutting red tape and ensuring that critical building and infrastructure projects can move forward, this common sense proposal helps communities and makes our state a better place to live and work for all. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for spearheading these essential reforms.”

City of Cohoes Mayor William Keeler said, “As a city full of industrial history, we know what it’s like to be on the forefront of progress and building our future. The reforms put forward by the Governor ensure that the city of Cohoes is able to take timely advantage of previously disturbed areas and continue building its own future. Thank you Governor Hochul for working to cut red tape.”

Rosenblum Development Corp. Principal Jeff Mirel said, “Sol Apartments has taken over four years to realize. In addition to all the challenges commensurate with building on a post urban renewal infill site, The Rosenblum Companies - like many in our industry - has faced double-digit inflation, supply chain issues, skilled labor shortages, tariffs, and more. That’s why we appreciate Governor Hochul’s efforts through her Let Them Build agenda to reduce the uncertainty, cost and prolonged timelines of the State’s current SEQRA review for much needed new housing.”

Habitat for Humanity Capital District Executive Director Christine Schudde said, “If we want to tackle our housing crisis, then we have to build more homes that are affordable for regular folks and families. That’s why fixing New York’s environmental review process is so important. Because today, that process too often becomes the thing that delays or halts affordable housing development. At Habitat, we believe that everyone deserves a decent place to live. Outdated regulations shouldn’t stand in our way of delivering on that promise.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, "With Governor Hochul’s leadership, NYSERDA continues working to revolutionize the building sector and change how developers think of new construction projects by promoting new technologies and solutions that spur innovation, improve energy system performance, and ultimately reduce costs. Success stories like Sol Apartments demonstrate how projects that prioritize energy efficiency and electrification solutions are realistic, practical to implement, and can be achieved in New York State. "