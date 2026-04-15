Elastio Launches Hunt Engine for Microsoft Azure; Joins the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Agentless, AI-driven Deep File Inspection hunts for threats across Microsoft Azure Backup and Azure Blob Storage to prove data is clean and recoverable.

Elastio’s Hunt Engine addresses a critical requirement for our enterprise customers, helping to ensure that the data entrusted to Microsoft Azure remains a recoverable asset.” — Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elastio, a market leader in ransomware recovery assurance, today announced the general availability of its platform for Microsoft Azure. By establishing Data Integrity Control as a fundamental layer of the cloud security stack, Elastio provides CISOs and CTOs with the proof required to protect the business against the existential threat of ransomware.

Coinciding with this release, Elastio has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, an invite-only enterprise acceleration program that helps high-potential startups land enterprise customers faster through curated executive introductions and hands-on go-to-market support from Microsoft.

Closing the Security Gap Between Production and Backup

Modern ransomware campaigns have evolved to target the backup infrastructure specifically, using production data as a vector to infiltrate replicas and backup repositories. This tactic turns the organization’s safety net into a liability, creating an unquantifiable risk profile where the ability to recover is unknown until a crisis occurs.

Elastio eliminates this uncertainty by hunting for threats across the entire data estate, from live data through replicated and backup storage, independently of the backup process itself.

“Ransomware is no longer an IT operational issue; it is a board-level existential risk,” said Najaf Husain, CEO of Elastio. “When attackers successfully encrypt or corrupt backups, the business ceases to exist. We built the Hunt Engine to treat recovery as a provable security control. By hunting for threats from production to the vault, we give executives the evidence that their Microsoft Azure environment can weather an attack and recover immediately.”

“In today’s threat landscape, resilience is synonymous with security,” said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. “Elastio’s Hunt Engine addresses a critical requirement for our enterprise customers, helping to ensure that the data entrusted to Microsoft Azure remains a recoverable asset. We look forward to working with Elastio as they expand their recovery assurance capabilities for customers building on Azure, helping organizations increase resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

The New Standard for Ransomware Resilience

Elastio’s Hunt Engine moves beyond simple threat detection to ensure comprehensive business protection. Leveraging proprietary Deep File Inspection and advanced AI models, the Hunt Engine is an expert security layer that identifies complex obfuscation techniques and silent corruption to detect today data-centric ransomware attack tactics.

• Protecting the Business: Defends against the financial and reputational ruin of data loss by ensuring clean recovery for Azure VMs, Azure Backup, and Azure Blob Storage

• Agentless Threat Hunting: Hunts for threats in data at rest without impacting production performance or requiring invasive agents.

• Resilience RPO (R-RPO): Automatically pinpoints the last known clean state, removing the forensic guesswork that prolongs downtime.

• Compliance Readiness: Provides audit-ready evidence of data integrity, satisfying regulatory requirements (NYDFS, DORA, NIST) that demand proof of recoverability.

Availability Elastio for Azure is available immediately via the Azure Microsoft Marketplace. Enterprises can assess their recovery risk posture at elastio.com/partners/azure.

About Elastio: Elastio ensures that cyberattacks never become business-ending events. The Elastio Hunt Engine continuously hunts for threats across enterprise live data, replicated data, and backup infrastructure, delivering provable evidence that data is clean, uncompromised, and recoverable. We empower organizations to withstand cyber catastrophes without paying ransoms or suffering prolonged downtime, defending business continuity when it matters most. For more information, visit www.elastio.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.