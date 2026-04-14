CP Group Acquires Recycleye to Advance AI-Based Sorting for Recycling

CP Group and Recycleye — advancing AI-driven material recovery globally.

Transaction Unites the Industry's Leading MRF Integrator with Europe's Most Established AI-First Optical Sorting Company to Deliver End-to-End Plant Performance

This acquisition brings together the industry's leading MRF integrator with Europe's most established AI-based sorting company.” — Terry Schneider

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CP Group (CPG), a leading designer, manufacturer, and integrator of advanced material recovery facilities (MRFs) and automated sorting technologies, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Recycleye . This strategic move significantly expands CPG’s AI-driven sorting capabilities while further enabling MRF operators to increase recovery, improve purity, and generate valuable operational data.Recycleye, headquartered in London, specializes in high-accuracy AI-vision systems used across robotic and belt-based sorting applications. The acquisition unlocks technical synergies that enable alignment of products and technologies across the two companies, leading to new innovations that strengthen the company’s position as a global leader in advanced recycling sorting systems.“This acquisition brings together the industry’s leading MRF integrator with Europe’s most established AI-based sorting company. The combined organization accelerates AI-enabled sorting and plant control across the full MRF – delivering the performance and purity levels that define the next generation of material recovery,” said Terry Schneider, CP Group CEO.The integrated AI platform enables facilities to process materials to a higher purity, reduce reliance on manual sorting positions, and achieve real-time analysis of material composition. Additionally, it reinforces last-chance AI sorting capabilities – deployed at the tail end of sorting lines to recover residual material value and drive measurable improvements in end-to-end plant purity.The transaction unlocks multiple next-generation AI-based capabilities that transform system operations, offering real-time alerts, performance and material insights, and expert advice never before possible. Customers will also gain access to extended 24/7 technical support enabled by Recycleye’s UK-based engineering team, broadening coverage across time zones."The applications for AI-based capabilities are significant in MRF systems, and the Recycleye team will enable us to bring powerful new capabilities to the industry in the months ahead," added Schneider.CP Group and Recycleye began collaborating in 2023, deploying the Vivid AI optical sorter through CPG’s Optical Sorting Division, MSS. Vivid AI is the industry’s first AI system paired with air ejection, which enables higher volume sorting and less maintenance than an AI-enabled mechanical arm. MSS and Recycleye have already completed over 23 live installations together in the US and Europe.Through continued investments in engineering, research and development, and product line alignment, the acquisition strengthens CPG’s ability to deliver value to customers while addressing emerging industry needs and trends and to maintain its industry-leading reputation for reliability and performance.Victor Dewulf, Recycleye CEO, said, “This acquisition creates a significant opportunity for both companies and our customers. By combining near-infrared technology with advanced AI, we can deliver higher-quality sorting solutions to the market. CPG’s industry expertise will accelerate our growth, supported by Recycleye’s multidisciplinary engineering team working toward the shared goal of extracting value from all waste.”With Recycleye’s installations across Europe, CPG now operates the largest deployed fleet of AI-only optical sorters in Europe – strengthening its position as the technology leader in AI-driven material recovery and waste stream intelligence.Recycleye’s entire team and leadership will remain in place, continuing to serve customers internationally. CPG, MSS, and Recycleye will collaborate to expand sales across the US and Europe, while maintaining independent divisional operations to support each regional market.About CP GroupCP Group is a leading provider of material recovery facility design, integration, and optimization services worldwide. The company specializes in advanced sorting technologies and automated processing systems that maximize material recovery rates while minimizing operational costs.About RecycleyeRecycleye is a London-based technology company transforming how waste is sorted. Using advanced AI and computer vision, Recycleye powers intelligent systems that identify and separate materials with speed and precision, helping recycling facilities unlock more value from every waste stream. By boosting material purity and cutting operational costs, Recycleye is driving a smarter, more efficient circular economy where nothing valuable goes to waste.

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