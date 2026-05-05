Triplett Launches Full Product Catalog: Volume 27

Triplett Full Product Catalog: Volume 27.

Triplett Releases Volume 27 Full Product Catalog Featuring 60+ New Products Across Expanded Categories

We’re proud of the new categories and products introduced in Volume 27 and look forward to continuing to be a trusted partner in the field.” — Arpineh Mullaney, Chief Executive Officer of Triplett

MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triplett Test Equipment & Tools, a trusted manufacturer of professional-grade test and measurement instruments with more than 120 years of industry heritage, today announced the release of its newly updated Full Product Catalog: Volume 27. The comprehensive catalog introduces more than 60 new products and several expanded product categories, reflecting Triplett’s continued investment in delivering reliable, high-quality tools for professionals across electrical, networking, security, and maintenance industries.Widely used as a practical field reference, the catalog supports electricians, network installers, security contractors, datacom professionals, facility maintenance teams, and distribution partners who rely on Triplett’s expertise in test and measurement.Volume 27 expands the company’s portfolio into high-demand and emerging segments, including thermal imaging cameras, solar power testers, EV charging station testers, network and cable testers, precision calibrators, thermometers, and water quality testers.“This updated catalog reflects our continued investment in innovation, precision, and value, designed for the real-world challenges professionals face every day,” added Mullaney.The new edition is available at https://www.triplett.com/catalog and through authorized Triplett distributors and sales representatives. It provides detailed overviews of the company’s full product portfolio, including key features, specifications, comparison charts, and application guidance to help users select the right tools for their needs.New and expanded categories featured in Volume 27 include:• Thermal Imaging Cameras, including the IRTC950 and IRTC900 professional models with 384 × 288 IR resolution and Auto Fusion technology.• Solar Power Testers and EV Charging Station Testers for renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure.• Network and Cable Testers, including the LVPRO40 10GB Low Voltage Cable/Network Tester and OTDR1315 Multifunction OTDR/Network Tool.• Precision Calibrators, including the PCAL300 Loop Process Calibrator.• Borescopes and Inspection Tools, including the BR400A 360° Rotating Dual Camera Borescope.• Environmental and Safety Instruments, including thermometers, noise dosimeters, particle counters, vibration meters, and water quality testers.• Electrical and Maintenance Tools, including multimeters, clamp meters, insulation testers, wire tracers, and power quality analyzers.Over 100 products are available with optional NIST-traceable calibration, and Triplett’s commitment to same-day shipping, fulfilled on 98% of orders, helps minimize downtime for professionals in the field.Triplett solutions support critical industries including electrical contracting, telecommunications and datacom, building security, renewable energy, HVAC, facilities management, and industrial maintenance. Volume 27 reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, accuracy, and long-term customer value.About TriplettTriplett Test Equipment & Tools has been a trusted name in professional test and measurement for over 120 years. Serving electricians, network installers, security contractors, datacom professionals, and maintenance teams worldwide, Triplett designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of instruments, including multimeters, clamp meters, thermal imaging cameras, network cable testers, and environmental meters, spanning more than 20 product categories.Built for reliability, accuracy, and real-world field use, Triplett products are designed to perform where it matters most. With 98% same-day shipping and over 100 products available with optional NIST-traceable calibration, Triplett helps professionals work smarter, faster, and with confidence.Learn more at: https://www.triplett.com/ Hardworking Tools for Hardworking Professionals.

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