SCALI RASMUSSEN EARNS DOUBLE RECOGNITION IN CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT CALIFORNIA

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today its selection in the Chambers Spotlight California 2026, marking the second consecutive year the firm has received this elite recognition. The firm has been honored in both Franchising and Labor & Employment in Los Angeles. A Chambers Spotlight ranking is awarded after thorough, independent research that identifies exceptional small- and mid-size law firms across the state.A Chambers Spotlight ranking is a high-level distinction, but earning recognition across multiple practice areas is a rare achievement. This dual honor highlights Scali Rasmussen’s versatile expertise and its ability to provide premier legal counsel within California’s complex regulatory landscape.“Securing a place in the Chambers Spotlight guide for the second year in a row is a fantastic achievement,” said Managing Shareholder Christian Scali . “It reflects our firm’s unique ability to perform at the highest level across diverse legal landscapes.”Entrepreneurs and business owners across the automotive, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and distribution sectors rely on Scali Rasmussen to navigate the complex legal landscape of thriving enterprises. The firm provides targeted counsel that integrates high-level strategic perspectives with deep industry insights, ensuring clients remain protected and businesses keep moving forward when challenges arise.In addition to the Chambers recognition, Scali Rasmussen was recently named a “Most Admired Law Firm” by Los Angeles Business Journal.

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