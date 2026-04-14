USLabel.net Introduces Cryogenic Labels for Extreme Cold Storage

US1940-3.5 ''x2.25'' Name Badge-8.5"x11" label sheet.

New freezer-grade labels withstand extreme temperatures and ensure reliable sample identification in lab and industrial environments.

These cryogenic labels are ideal for extreme temperature storage environments” — Roy Harris

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USLabel.net announces Freezer Grade Storage Labels designed to perform in extreme cold conditions.

Ordinary label sheets are not intended for use in cold storage environments and can fail, leading to sample mix-ups and content misidentification. USLabel.net’s new Cryogenic All Temperature Storage Labels are engineered with a strong, permanent adhesive that maintains adhesion even in liquid nitrogen environments reaching temperatures as low as -60°F.

“These cryogenic all temperature labels are ideal for use in environments ranging from -65°F to +200°F, supporting both short-term and long-term storage needs,” said Roy Harris, Label Engineer at USLabel.net.

Available in sheets or rolls, and in formats such as circles, squares, and rectangles, the labels come in bright white and are fully customizable to meet laboratory requirements.

Sheets can be used with standard inkjet or laser printers using provided PDF templates or custom Word formats. Additionally, non-water-soluble markers or pens can be used for direct writing on the labels.

USLabel.net’s Cryogenic All Temperature Storage Labels are competitively priced and available in boxes of 1,000 sheets depending on size, or in roll format. Free samples are available upon request.

Research, industrial, and healthcare professionals across North America rely on USLabel.net for dependable labeling solutions. The company offers over 80,000 products, including labeling equipment, sheet labels, and custom manufacturing options in various sizes and materials.

USLabel.net is a division of Electronic Express Inc., a Delaware-based corporation in the United States.

For more information, visit www.uslabel.net or contact Roy Harris directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.