Contracting Empire Says Contractors Are Moving Away From Volume Sales Toward Selective Projects

Contracting Empire reports contractors shifting from volume sales to selective projects focused on margins, control, and long-term stability.

We will refuse jobs if they’re trying to go the cheapest route because it’s not going to produce a good result.” — Dylan Pritchard

NE, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contracting Empire reports that remodeling contractors are shifting away from volume-driven sales toward a more selective approach focused on client fit, project control, and sustainable margins.Across its client base, the agency is seeing a consistent pattern. A full calendar is no longer considered a reliable indicator of a healthy business. Contractors are finding that taking on the wrong projects leads to extended timelines, strained client relationships, and profits that disappear before completion. The focus is shifting from how many jobs can be sold to which jobs are worth taking.Bobby Brucksch of Brucksch & Sons has structured his production approach around maintaining control over outcomes. Bathrooms rank highest due to their defined scope and shorter timelines, while additions carry significantly more risk. A single addition running weeks over schedule can cost around $2,000 per day, quickly eroding expected margins and turning a profitable project into a loss.Dylan Pritchard of Pritch Remodeling applies a similar filter, focusing not only on project type but also on client mindset. When a homeowner prioritizes the lowest bid, it often signals a mismatch that carries through the entire project. In one case, a homeowner hired a low-cost crew for a basement remodel that stretched on for months and resulted in plumbing damage. Pritchard was later brought in to rebuild part of the space. Experiences like this have reinforced his approach of setting expectations early and avoiding projects that are built solely around price.Selectivity is not about reducing volume for its own sake. It is about clearly defining what a good project looks like and identifying poor fits early. Brucksch has shifted more of his marketing toward bathrooms, where his team performs most efficiently, while requiring stricter pre-qualification for additions. Pritchard extends this approach to material selection, avoiding mass-produced options that often carry defects and instead working with suppliers who maintain tighter quality control. If a client insists on low-cost materials that compromise the outcome, he walks away.This shift is also driven by the realities of running a structured operation. Pritchard has transitioned toward specialized subcontractors and a more defined production system, which requires consistent margins to sustain. Projects that do not meet those margins are not worth taking. Brucksch tracks performance in similar terms, noting that extended timelines on complex projects can erase the profit from multiple smaller jobs completed within the same period.The change does not reflect a lack of ambition. Brucksch is targeting $5 million in revenue but recognizes that selling beyond production capacity creates operational strain, delays, and quality issues. Pritchard focuses on clients who understand the value of the process rather than those driven purely by price. In many cases, one well-aligned project produces better results than several difficult ones.Contracting Empire notes that contractors are not stepping away from growth. They are redefining it around control, margin, and long-term stability, as the industry adjusts to the real cost of delivering consistent, high-quality work.

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