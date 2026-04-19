Imagiportal Reports 300,000 Interactions And New Product Updates Six Months Post-Launch

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The AI creator platform announces over $30,000 in infrastructure grants, and the activation of creator royalty payouts.

Our operational focus over the past six months has been establishing a stable infrastructure capable of handling high-volume, multimodal AI processing, that help define our standard for AI personas.” — Roman Bulatnikov

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImagiPortal , an artificial intelligence platform for generating and interacting with virtual personas, today released its operational metrics and development updates for the first six months following its public launch in October 2025. Over this period, the platform’s user base has generated 5,800 custom AI personas, and the system has logged a total of 300,000 direct interactions between users and these virtual characters.To support the computational requirements of processing these multimodal interactions, ImagiPortal has secured over $30,000 in infrastructure and development grants. These funds were awarded by multiple technology providers, including Google for Startups, Lambda Labs, ElevenLabs, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Digital Ocean. The grants are actively being utilized to offset server costs and secure the GPU access necessary for maintaining the platform's global memory and real-time processing capabilities.In addition to the infrastructure grants, ImagiPortal has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program. This program is designed to support startups utilizing artificial intelligence and data sciences by providing them with access to NVIDIA's technological resources, industry experts, and hardware guidance. This inclusion provides ImagiPortal with structural support to scale its generative AI models.The company’s recent operational growth has also been documented by external industry networks. F6S, a global community network for startup founders, recently ranked ImagiPortal as the #1 B2C SaaS startup and placed it among the top three AI creator platforms currently tracked on their network. Following this industry indexing, ImagiPortal’s executive team was invited to attend at "The Pitch by Deel" event in Paris, France, where Chief Creative Officer Natalia Bulatnikova detailed the platform's infrastructure and creator monetization models to European tech sector representatives."Our operational focus over the past six months has been establishing a stable infrastructure capable of handling high-volume, multimodal AI processing, that help define our standard for AI personas." said Roman Bulatnikov, Chief Executive Officer of ImagiPortal . "The grants from Google, AWS, Digital Ocean, and Lambda Labs, along with our entry into the NVIDIA Inception Program, are critical components that allow us to maintain server stability while rolling out new interactive features."Since its initial launch, ImagiPortal has deployed several major product updates aimed at expanding how users interact with their created personas. A primary update is the native integration of over 10,000 text-to-speech voices provided by ElevenLabs, allowing users to assign specific audio profiles to their characters without utilizing third-party applications. This audio integration functions in tandem with the platform's newly introduced real-time video call feature, which facilitates direct audio-visual communication between the user and the AI.The development team has also implemented several visual processing features. These include a "Virtual Try-On" wardrobe, which allows users to alter the clothing and appearance of their AI characters, as well as native image and video generators that permit the AI to produce and send media within the chat interface. Additionally, a new feature enables users to generate a composite "selfie" image that places them alongside their AI persona.Alongside these technical updates, ImagiPortal has formalized its creator economy infrastructure. Of the 5,800 personas generated since launch, 400 have met the criteria to be submitted to the platform's public "Arena." In conjunction with this, ImagiPortal has activated its royalty payout system. Under this model, the original creators of the public personas receive compensation based on the volume of interactions their characters receive from the broader user base.ImagiPortal continues to develop its multimodal architecture with current engineering efforts focused on optimizing latency for live video interactions and expanding the available tools within the creator Arena.

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