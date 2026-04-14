NPW RECOGNIZED BY CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT CALIFORNIA 2026

Robert E. Wynner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevers, Palazzo, Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner, PC announced today its selection in the Chambers Spotlight California 2026 guide. The firm has been ranked for Mergers & Acquisitions in Los Angeles, a distinction that identifies exceptional small- and mid-size law firms delivering top-tier legal services across the state.A Chambers Spotlight ranking is awarded only after thorough, independent research into the California legal market. Firm listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the highest levels of technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service and other qualities most valued by clients.“We are honored to receive this prestigious designation,” said Shareholder Robert Wynner . “This ranking is a testament to the talent of our attorneys and the trust our clients place in us to navigate their most complex legal matters.”Founded in 1992, NPW was built on the vision of providing the sophisticated expertise of a national practice paired with the personalized attention of in-house counsel. Based in Westlake Village, the firm is composed of elite attorneys drawn from top-tier national and regional firms who are dedicated to serving a diverse local and national clientele in practice areas including corporate and business law, mergers and acquisitions, business litigation, real estate, employment law and insurance coverage.

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