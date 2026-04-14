Global Research Confirms Fresh Hope's Nearly Two-Decade Model

Sapien Labs' 2025 Global Mind Health Report Validates Fresh Hope's Four-Pillar Approach

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Hope International, a global Christian peer support network operating in 39+ countries, today highlights the remarkable alignment between its nearly two-decade care model and the Sapien Labs 2025 Global Mind Health Report released in February 2026.Drawing on data from 2.5+ million people across 85 countries, Sapien Labs identified four key factors accounting for three-quarters of global mind health decline among young adults: close family bonds, active spirituality, delayed smartphone use, and lower ultra-processed food consumption. Fresh Hope has built its model on the first two pillars since inception and actively promotes the others through its Recovery Principles.RESEARCH CONFIRMS A CRISISThe report documents a sobering picture: 41% of adults aged 18–34 globally experience clinically significant mental health challenges — four times the rate of those over 55. In the U.S.:• 1 in 5 U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2024• 1 in 3 young adults aged 18–25 experienced mental illness — up from 22.1% in 2016• Depression among adolescents ages 12–19 reached 19.2%, a 60% increase over the past decade• 700,000 adolescents attempted suicide in 2024• Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Americans ages 10–34Despite $100+ billion spent annually on mental health treatment, outcomes have not improved. The U.S. ranks 58th of 84 countries for young adult mind health. The Sapien Labs report concludes: more spending is not the answer. Addressing root causes is.FRESH HOPE'S FOUR PILLARS: NOW SCIENCE-BACKEDFamily Bonds: Close family relationships reduce severe mental distress. Fresh Hope groups deliberately include loved ones alongside those with diagnoses.Spirituality & Active Faith: Young adults with strong spirituality score up to 30 MHQ points higher. Fresh Hope is built on the conviction that lasting hope is found in faith.Peer Community & Belonging: Fresh Hope peer groups, led by trained facilitators with lived experience, provide consistent community the research identifies as protective.Holistic Lifestyle & Wellbeing: Fresh Hope's Recovery Principles address the whole person, encouraging sustainable habits that support long-term flourishing."What science is now confirming at a global scale, Fresh Hope has been living out in community week after week for nearly two decades. This research validates that genuine healing requires genuine connection: to God, to family, and to one another." — Samantha Karraa, International Director, Fresh HopeTHE PROOF IS IN THE PEOPLEFresh Hope's own data demonstrates results:• 96% of weekly participants feel more hopeful than before joining• 87.5% say Fresh Hope was crucial to their recovery• Among those who entered with suicidal ideation, 100% report reduction or elimination of suicidal thoughts• 96% report greater medication compliance and consistent use of wellness skills• 92.3% of those who attended other groups say Fresh Hope is more positive and helpfulA GLOBAL RESPONSE TO A GLOBAL CRISISWith nearly half the world's young adults experiencing clinically significant mental health challenges, and traditional spending failing to reverse the trend, Fresh Hope International is expanding its network across 39+ countries. The organization invites churches, NGOs, healthcare systems, and funding partners to explore collaboration.About Fresh Hope InternationalFresh Hope is a global Christian peer support network empowering individuals to live well alongside a mental health diagnosis. Operating in 39+ countries and delivering 730,000+ hope-filled touches annually, Fresh Hope equips trained peer facilitators to lead faith-based support groups rooted in recovery principles and the hope found in Christ.Media & Partnership ContactFresh Hope InternationalEmail: info@freshhope.usWebsite: www.freshhope.us

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