RingRing AI Launches Queue Cut to Modernise the Walk-In Barber Experience

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RingRing AI Unveils Queue Cut, a New Walk-In Barber Queue Management System with AI Voice Receptionist

Barbers want to cut hair, not manage bookings. Customers want wait-time clarity, and many walk away when a shop looks too busy. Some never come back if the queue turns to chaos. We fix this problem.” — Greg Gillespie

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RingRing AI has announced the launch of Queue Cut, a new walk-in barber queue management system built to help busy barber shops manage customer flow more efficiently while also handling inbound phone enquiries through an integrated AI Voice Receptionist.

Designed specifically for walk-in barber businesses, Queue Cut addresses a common operational challenge across the industry: shops want to keep the speed and simplicity of the walk-in model, but often struggle with queue uncertainty, unanswered calls, and in-store interruptions during peak periods.

Queue Cut brings those two pressure points together in one barber-first solution. The system helps customers move into a more organised queue process while the AI Voice Receptionist answers calls, handles common enquiries, and directs callers toward the shop’s in-store queue system.

The result is a more streamlined customer experience and less disruption for barbers focused on servicing clients already in the chair.

“Walk-in barber shops are fast-moving environments, and most traditional booking systems were never built for that model,” said Greg Gillespie, Founder of RingRing AI. “We saw a long-ignored problem in the barber space. Shops need a better way to manage queues and customer enquiries without slowing down the floor or forcing the business into a booking structure that does not fit.”

Unlike appointment-led salon software, Queue Cut is designed to work with the natural flow of a walk-in barbershop. It supports shops that do not want to move away from walk-ins, but still want a more modern and controlled way to manage demand.

With Queue Cut, barber shops can reduce repetitive phone interruptions, improve how customer enquiries are handled, and create more clarity around the waiting experience without changing the core model that makes walk-in barbering work.

RingRing AI says the system is especially relevant for barber shops where:

walk-ins make up most customer traffic,

calls are often missed during busy periods,

staff need to stay focused on cutting rather than answering phones,

and customers want a clearer, more convenient queue experience.

“Not every barber shop wants appointments on the books from morning to night,” Gillespie said. “But there is a smarter way to run a walk-in operation. Queue Cut is about helping barber shops keep the model they like, while improving how the customer experiences it.”

The launch of Queue Cut further strengthens RingRing AI’s focus on the barber and salon industry, where the company continues developing AI-powered systems designed to support the real day-to-day flow of busy shops.

As customer expectations continue to shift toward greater convenience, Queue Cut gives walk-in barber businesses a practical way to modernise queue handling and customer communication without adding unnecessary complexity.

About RingRing AI

RingRing AI builds AI-powered communication systems for the barber and salon industry. Its solutions are designed to help busy shops reduce missed calls, improve customer handling, and modernise the way they manage demand while staying aligned with how the business already operates.

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