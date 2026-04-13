Nimbl Reveals Most Common Risks for Business Aviation Operators

New Industry Report Analyzes Over 55,000 Risk Assessments to Help Flight Departments Strengthen Safety Practices

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbl, business aviation’s most popular manuals and safety management platform, released a new industry report identifying the most common flight and maintenance risks business aviation operators face in their day to day. The findings are based on an analysis of more than 55,000 risk assessments submitted in 2025 by operators on Nimbl’s platform.

Nimbl’s 2026 Common Risks Report provides a data-driven analysis of the top ten flight and maintenance safety risks operators encounter most frequently. The report is intended to provide flight departments with a better understanding of the broader operational risks shaping safety across the business aviation industry. In addition to identifying key risks, Nimbl’s report offers guidance on how teams can strengthen safety practices to mitigate risk.

Safety risks evolve year over year as operational environments, technology, weather patterns, and industry practices change. This makes Nimbl’s report essential for providing business aviation operators with the most up-to-date information about emerging risks and the strategies needed to address them before they lead to incidents.

“Nimbl collects and analyzes data annually to give flight departments a clear picture of the most commonly observed risks,” said Mark Baier, CEO, Nimbl. “When flight departments understand where they are vulnerable, they can implement targeted improvements to become better and safer.”

Key Findings

Nimbl’s analysis of the data ranked crew recency and flight time as the number one flight risk operators faced in 2025, specifically flights in which the Captain and/or First Officer have a lower number of flight hours or flight hours in aircraft type than company policy requires. The second most significant risk was airports located in mountainous terrain, where environmental and geographical conditions can significantly increase operational complexity.

Wind and operational duration emerged as new entries on this year’s report, highlighting how environmental factors and crew fatigue are becoming increasingly significant contributors to safety risks.

This year’s maintenance risks ranking identified inspection and task type as the number one risk for flight departments, maintaining its top position from Nimbl’s report in the previous year. The second most common maintenance risk was injury hazards, where personnel perform maintenance in injury-prone conditions, such as around cords, at elevated heights, on wet floors, or without safety equipment. New maintenance risk entries to the list are personnel availability, where limited personnel were available to conduct the maintenance, and potential obstacles such as ground obstructions, other aircraft, or vehicle movement present where maintenance was being performed.

The shifts and new entries within both the flight and maintenance rankings highlight the importance of continuously analyzing operational data to identify evolving risk patterns and ensure flight departments are equipped to proactively address them.

In addition to highlighting risks, Nimbl’s report outlines practical mitigation steps and offers insight into why these issues arise. “Nimbl’s Common Risks Report goes beyond simply identifying risks,” said Mr. Baier. “It provides proactive, actionable strategies that flight departments can use to mitigate against hazards, help prevent incidents, and operate more safely thus supporting our mission of helping operators become better and safer.”

Nimbl’s 2026 Most Common Risks Report is available for download at https://gonimbl.com/resource/the-most-common-risks-operators-face-day-to-day/.



About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,000 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

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