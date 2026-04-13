Tips to help you avoid conflicts with bears this summer

Salt Lake City — Black bears are the only species of bear in Utah, and they live and roam across much of the state. With the weather warming up and bears coming out of hibernation, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants to remind Utahns of ways they can prevent conflicts with bears this summer and also what to do if you encounter a bear.

Black bears typically come out of hibernation in March or April, depending on snow conditions. During the spring, plants and insects make up 90% of a black bear’s diet, but they have an amazing sense of smell and will eat the same type of food that people eat if it’s easily accessible. Many of the conflicts between people and bears happen because the bears start scavenging for the food that humans are eating and cooking while camping — which often takes place in the bear’s natural habitat.

“Even though they’re incredibly strong and surprisingly fast, black bears will typically do everything they can to avoid people,” DWR Game Mammals Coordinator Chad Wilson said. “When a bear finds food, though, that can all change. A bear may become aggressive toward animals or people it perceives as threatening the area where it found the food.”

Drought conditions impact plants and other root-like vegetation, which make up 90% of a black bear's diet, so DWR biologists think bears may be looking for alternate food sources in other areas this year if drought conditions continue. The lower food supply could lead to more bear conflicts this summer as bears look more broadly for food, particularly an increase in incidents of bears getting into people's garbage and scavenging for food.

Black bears can be found all throughout Utah — except for the West Desert — typically in mountainous areas. They are commonly found in foothills and canyons.

Here are a few simple tips to keep both you and the bears safe while you are out recreating this summer:

Bear-proof your food and supplies

Keep your cooking area clean

Store your food, snacks and scented items (such as deodorant and toothpaste) in an area where a bear can’t get to them. Do not leave them out on tables or keep them in your tent. Storing them in a locked trailer or locking them in the trunk of your car are both good options. Storing food and scented items in these areas will reduce the chance that a bear smells them. And, if a bear does make its way to the area where you’re staying, if it isn’t rewarded with food, it will likely move on.

After you’ve finished eating, thoroughly clean utensils and anything else that was used to prepare or eat the food. Don’t dump oil or grease from pots or pans onto the ground. Instead, put the oil or grease in a container, and take it home with you. By keeping your campsite’s cooking and eating areas clean, you reduce the chance that a bear will smell food and trash, and be lured to your camp.

Keep your campsite clean

Don’t leave food scraps and other trash scattered around your campsite or cabin area. Instead, put your garbage in trash bags, and take it home with you. Make sure to wipe down picnic tables and keep the area free of food and other debris. Always keep your campsite or cabin area clean because a dirty campsite can attract bears long after you’ve left.

“If a bear visits the area after you leave and then someone comes into that area to camp, you’ve created a potentially dangerous situation,” Wilson said.

Never feed a bear

This may seem like common sense, but it’s worth noting. Although bear cubs may seem cute, you should absolutely never feed one — or an adult bear for that matter. They are wild animals and natural predators.

Once a bear loses its fear of people, wildlife biologists and conservation officers are left with something they dread — having to euthanize an animal to keep the public safe. By not providing a bear with food, you can help keep it safe too.

“We got into the wildlife profession because we love wildlife,” Wilson said. “We enjoy managing and protecting animals so Utahns can get outdoors and enjoy them. Having to euthanize an animal — because someone didn’t do something as simple as keeping their campsite clean and storing food in a secure area — is tough. Please don’t put us in that situation.”

Bear-proof your outdoor garbage cans

Remove items that will attract a bear to your house

The DWR receives many reports each year of bears getting into trash cans or dumpsters in neighborhoods and at cabins. Make sure to store your trash in a secure location or bear-proof container. If you don’t have access to a bear-safe garbage can or dumpster, make sure to store your garbage can in your garage and put it out for pick up in the morning, rather than the night before. Also, make sure to clean your trash container regularly to eliminate some of the odors that attract bears.

Utah is bear country, and especially so if you live in the foothills or other mountainous parts of the state. It is important to properly secure or clean anything in your yard that may attract a bear. Some of these include:

Birdfeeders (both seed and hummingbird)

Fruit trees

Compost piles

Beehives

Pet food and water bowls

Unsupervised outdoor pets (especially at night)

Barbecue grills

Know what to do if you encounter a bear

Stand your ground: Never back up, lie down or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent.

Never back up, lie down or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent. Don't run away or climb a tree. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph — you cannot outclimb or outrun them.

Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph — you cannot outclimb or outrun them. Know bear behavior. If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it's not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest.

If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it's not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest. If a black bear attacks, always fight back. And never give up! People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything: rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet.

When to report a bear sighting

If a bear enters your campsite or gets into garbage or food in the campground, report it immediately to the DWR.

If you see a bear in the foothills or canyon areas, it should only be reported if it’s being aggressive or if it’s getting into trash or fruit trees or causing damage.

Report any bear that has wandered into lower-elevation areas and is within city limits or a heavily populated community, so the DWR can relocate it.

If you live in the foothills or canyon areas of Utah or if you are camping, there is a chance you may see or encounter a bear. Here is when you need to report a bear sighting to the DWR:

For more tips on staying safe around black bears, visit the Wild Aware Utah website.