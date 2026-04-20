7 ways to help wildlife and celebrate Earth Day

Salt Lake City — Utah is home to many wildlife species and spectacular landscapes. Wednesday, April 22 is Earth Day, making it a great time to reflect on the ways we can help restore and preserve nature, including fish and wildlife and their habitats.

Here are seven simple steps you can take to help the fish and wildlife in your area:

Report sightings of reptiles, amphibians and birds

iNaturalist is an app and website that provides a place to record sightings and get information about different plants, insects and wildlife species. One way you can help wildlife is to take pictures of different species — such as reptiles and amphibians — (from a safe distance) and submit those sightings.

“Community science observations provide very useful data that can be used to help us monitor native animals,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Native Herpetology Coordinator Alyssa Hoekstra said. “Reptiles and amphibians, in particular, are usually only active at certain times of the day and year. Records added to specific Utah groups in iNaturalist can help biologists gather information over a broad period of time and over a large geographic range. This helps us to capture data points that could have otherwise been missed.”

The Herps of Utah group was created to ensure that the location data attached to submissions in iNaturalist can be integrated into a state database. Joining this group is an easy way to ensure that your contribution is reviewed and used to inform conservation decisions for local species in Utah. You can join the Herps of Utah group by searching for it in the iNaturalist phone app or on the iNaturalist website. To protect a particular species, you can hide its detailed location data from general viewing. (Adjust your settings within the Herps of Utah group to only share the specific coordinates with the group administrators.)

It is also very helpful to report your year-round bird sightings to eBird. These reports are extremely valuable in helping biologists and other researchers know where — and when — birds are migrating and how their populations are doing. People can also participate in important bird projects and surveys throughout the year, such as the North American Breeding Bird Survey, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count and Project FeederWatch.

Reduce plastic use and don’t litter

Litter and trash can harm wildlife in several ways. If animals eat paper, plastic or food pieces, it can cause digestive issues, which can potentially be fatal. When people throw trash and food scraps out of their cars, it can also attract more wildlife to the side of the road, which can increase the likelihood of vehicle/wildlife collisions. Fish and wildlife can also get caught and tangled in trash and other debris, which can impair their ability to eat or move, also resulting in fatalities. Garbage and litter can also negatively impact wildlife habitats.

Always make sure to dispose of your garbage properly to decrease impacts on wildlife. You can also decrease waste by reducing your use of plastics: Avoid single-use plastics, when possible, including bags, bottles, wraps and disposable utensils.

Turn off outdoor lights at night and increase window safety to help birds and other species

Bird species migrate at different times of the year, including during the spring. Many species primarily migrate at night when it’s dark. One easy way that you can help them during their migration is to turn off your outdoor lights at night.

“Light pollution can disorient birds and draw them off course, and can sometimes cause collisions with lighted buildings and other structures,” DWR Avian Conservation Program Coordinator Adam Brewerton said. “Artificial light has also been shown to impact certain wildlife species, especially during their breeding season. Light pollution can impact the frequency and timing of mating calls and the activity or movement of various nocturnal species.”

Thousands of birds also die each year from flying into windows on buildings. One easy way to reduce these collisions is to install screens or break up the reflections of your window using film, paint or string spaced no more than 2 inches high or 2 inches wide.

Don’t feed wildlife

While it is not illegal to feed wildlife — except in certain cities that have enacted no-feeding ordinances — there are several reasons that it is highly discouraged, including:

Public safety concerns

The spread of chronic wasting disease among deer, elk and moose and avian influenza among waterfowl and raptors

Potential harm to wildlife from introducing foods not in their diets, particularly during winter months

Unsecured food and other pungent items can also attract hungry black bears to camping areas, which can be dangerous for campers.

Feeding wildlife can also draw wildlife to private property and other residential areas — and habituate them so they continue returning to these same spots — which can cause nuisance issues and damage to property. Admire wildlife from a distance and help keep them wild by not feeding them.

If you use backyard bird feeders, make sure they are regularly cleaned and maintained, so as not to spread diseases. Cleaning bird feeders at least once a week with a 10% bleach solution (or hot, soapy water) and regularly replacing seed helps keep visiting birds healthy.

Don’t move or transfer fish or wildlife

Transferring aquatic animals between different bodies of water or using live bait is not only illegal, but it can also spread diseases. Additionally, these transfers increase the risk of invasive and unwanted species being released into an area and potentially impacting native species. You should never transfer wildlife that isn’t regulated or that you don’t have a license to collect.

Help wildlife by leaving them alone, and don’t forget to clean your boots and equipment to prevent the spread of various aquatic species (such as the tiny invasive New Zealand mudsnail). Visit the DWR website for more information.

Reduce water use around your home

The majority of Utah’s residential water supply comes from snowpack that is stored in the same reservoirs where Utahns go fishing and boating. Conserving that water supply — especially during drought — is essential to decrease impacts to all water users and for fish and wildlife, as well.

In order to help the fish and other wildlife that rely on this water like we do, everyone can take simple steps to reduce their water use. Here are just a few tips from the Slow the Flow Utah initiative:

Delay watering your lawn until May 15. Spot water trees and shrubs, as necessary. Follow the weekly lawn watering guide and find out how many times per week you should water, according to your county’s conditions.

and find out how many times per week you should water, according to your county’s conditions. Replace your grass with plants that require less water. Visit the Slow the Flow website to see what incentives and programs are available for your property.

to see what incentives and programs are available for your property. Turn the faucet off while you shave, brush your teeth, lather up your hands or wash vegetables.

Try to reduce shower times and use a water-efficient showerhead.

Install a water-saving smart irrigation controller.

Turn your sprinkler system off during or after a rainstorm.

All of these simple steps can help keep more water in Utah’s lakes and reservoirs, which in turn benefits fish and wildlife in the area.

Buy a hunting or fishing license

Hunters and anglers are some of the greatest wildlife conservationists because they provide a large amount of funding used to preserve wildlife species across the world. Any time someone buys a fishing or hunting license in Utah, 100% of their license dollars go toward the DWR’s work to conserve, manage and protect the state’s fish and wildlife. That money helps to fund essential conservation projects — like improving habitat for various fish and wildlife species in the state — and it ensures those species can be conserved and enjoyed for generations to come.

Visit the DWR website to buy a fishing, hunting or combination license.