High Bar Brands Acquires Globetech Manufacturing

High Bar Brands logo Globetech Manufacturing logo

Acquisition expands HBB’s portfolio of essential heavy-duty components across OEM and aftermarket channels

High Bar Brands continues to execute on its growth strategy in a dynamic market environment.” — Christopher Thorpe

OWATONNA, MN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Bar Brands , a leading supplier of commercial vehicle solutions, today announced the acquisition of Globetech Manufacturing , an Ohio-based manufacturer of essential components for the heavy-duty trucking industry.Founded in 2002, Globetech is a family-owned business with a strong reputation for producing high-quality, high-turn products, including ABS and air system components, mud flaps, and other critical trailer and mechanical parts. Over its history, the company has produced more than 20 million mud flaps serving OEM and aftermarket customers across North America.The acquisition strengthens High Bar Brands’ position in core replacement and OEM-focused categories while expanding its ability to deliver a broader, more integrated product offering to aftermarket distributors, fleets, and manufacturing partners.“High Bar Brands continues to execute on its growth strategy in a dynamic market environment,” said Christopher Thorpe, President and CEO of High Bar Brands. “Globetech adds products that are used every day across the heavy-duty industry, helping us build a more balanced portfolio of essential components while expanding what we can offer customers across both OEM and aftermarket channels.”Globetech’s product portfolio, including electronic control units, wheel-end accessories, trailer components, and mud flaps, aligns closely with High Bar Brands’ existing platform and enhances its ability to serve customers with a more complete set of solutions.“Globetech’s products fit naturally within our distribution network and directly align with what our customers need,” said Derek Quys, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at High Bar Brands. “This acquisition gives us additional scale in key categories and creates new product opportunities to support our partners with a broader and more integrated offering.”“Globetech has always been focused on delivering reliable products and taking care of customers,” said Tim Begley, President of Globetech Manufacturing. “Joining High Bar Brands allows us to build on that foundation, expand our reach, and continue delivering the quality and service our customers expect.”“High Bar Brands is the right partner to carry Globetech forward,” Begley added. “Their commitment to growth, investment, and customer relationships gives us confidence in the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for our team.”The companies will work closely to integrate operations while maintaining continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees.###About High Bar BrandsHigh Bar Brands is a leading manufacturer and supplier of premium components for the heavy-duty trucking industry. Through its portfolio of brands, including Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing, Viking Mud Flaps, Dieters Accessories, Panelite, and BettsHD, the company provides innovative, durable solutions across OEM and aftermarket channels. High Bar Brands is committed to delivering high-quality products, exceptional service, and long-term value to its customers and partners.About Globetech ManufacturingGlobetech Manufacturing is a trusted supplier of essential heavy-duty truck and trailer components, serving OEM and aftermarket customers across North America. Known for its quality, reliability, and customer focus, Globetech offers a range of products, including mud flaps, ABS and air system components, and other mechanical solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.