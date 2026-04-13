PowerSkulpt Introduces Clinical Body Recomposition Methodology for High Performers Over 40

Rob Lagana, co-founder of PowerSkulpt — recovery-first body recomposition coach for high-performing adults over 40.

Ottawa coach Rob Lagana built PowerSkulpt from personal adversity — legally blind, clinically low testosterone, 19 competitive shows.

When your physiology is working against you from day one, you learn very quickly that effort alone is not the answer.” — Rob Lagana, Co-Founder, PowerSkulpt

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Lagana, co-founder of PowerSkulpt, has spent 33 years in the fitness and coaching industry. He has competed in more than 19 bodybuilding shows. He holds advanced certifications in precision nutrition, biosignature modulation, and energy healing. He is a published author.He is also legally blind — born with ocular albinism type 2 — and spent years competing and coaching with clinically low testosterone.These are not background details. They are the origin of a methodology."When your physiology is working against you from day one, you learn very quickly that effort alone is not the answer," said Lagana. "I had to figure out how to get results that most people assumed were impossible for someone with my biology. That process — recovery first, then everything else — became the foundation of how we coach every client at PowerSkulpt."PowerSkulpt, co-founded by Lagana and IFBB Professional League competitor Robin Lagana, is a recovery-first body recomposition practice serving high-performing adults over 40. The practice operates online, working with executives, professionals, and accomplished adults whose bodies have stopped responding despite consistent discipline and effort.The PowerSkulpt Method is built on six pillars: Precision Training, Strategic Nutrition and Metabolic Clarity, Recovery Engineering, Targeted Biology and Hormone Support, Lifestyle Identity Rewiring, and Mobility and Nervous System Reset. The methodology deliberately inverts the conventional fitness sequence — addressing recovery capacity, cortisol regulation, sleep architecture, and hormonal environment before intensifying training or restricting nutrition."Most programs start with training," said Lagana. "We start with recovery. The biology after 40 demands a different sequence — and ignoring that sequence is why so many disciplined, high-performing people are doing everything right and getting nothing back."The practice has published more than 50 clinical-grade articles on body recomposition, metabolic rebuilding, and peptide-supported fat loss through its online resource library at powerskulpt.com . Its podcast, Over 40 and Winning | The PowerSkulpt Podcast , provides weekly guidance for adults navigating the physiological realities of body recomposition after 40.Lagana's personal story has informed not only the methodology but the practice's positioning. Having competed at the highest levels of natural and tested bodybuilding while managing conditions that most coaches would have used as reasons not to compete, he brings a clinical perspective grounded in lived physiological experience — not theory."I built PowerSkulpt for the person I used to be," said Lagana. "The high performer who is putting in the work and not seeing the return. The person whose doctor says everything is normal but whose body is telling a different story. I know exactly what that experience feels like — and I know what it takes to change it."PowerSkulpt currently serves clients across Canada and is expanding its clinical support infrastructure to include telehealth-integrated hormone and metabolic assessment services.About PowerSkulptPowerSkulpt is a recovery-first body recomposition practice for high-performing adults over 40. Co-founded by Rob Lagana and Robin Lagana (IFBB Pro), the practice applies clinical methodology and personal coaching to help accomplished adults rebuild metabolic function, preserve and develop lean tissue, and achieve lasting body composition change. The science is clinical. The coaching is personal. The results are yours.Website: powerskulpt.comPodcast: Over 40 and Winning | The PowerSkulpt PodcastInstagram: @roblagana | @powerskulptEmail: coach@powerskulpt.comMedia Contact:Rob LaganaPowerSkulptcoach@powerskulpt.compowerskulpt.com

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