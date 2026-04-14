Appear INC Announces 2027 Production Timeline for Revolutionary Solid-State Battery Technology

Following its 2025 launch and after extensive field evaluations, Appear Inc is on track to commercially scale its solid-state battery technology by mid-2027.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Legacy of Battery Innovation:

Appear Inc has been at the forefront of energy storage, serving as a U.S. pioneer in graphene-based batteries currently operational in the field. Over the last five years, the company has established a robust track record supporting brands with specialized custom designs. The company remains highly selective in its partnerships, focusing exclusively on brands that prioritize high performance and premium quality for their customers. Having established a reputation for excellence with high-speed graphene charging solutions for E-bikes and scooters, Appear Inc is now leveraging that expertise to lead the solid-state frontier.

The Path to 2027: Testing and Scaling

The journey to this commercial rollout has been marked by a strategic, multi-tiered R&D approach.

1) Wearable Integration: In 2023, the team successfully deployed solid-state technology in small wearables. While not intended for commercial release, these devices served as a critical testing environment to prove the technology's stability and performance in a compact form factor.

2) Performance Scaling: Data harvested from these wearable test cycles directly informed the development of larger-scale batteries for electric bikes and scooters.

3) Safety-First Engineering: This iterative process ensures that the leap in energy density does not come at the cost of rider safety.

Unrivaled Safety and Durability

Through exhaustive stress tests, the company’s new battery architecture has proven to be immune to the most common failure points of traditional lithium-ion systems:

1) Zero Thermal Runaway: No smoke, explosions, or fire risks.

2) Leak-Proof Design: Total elimination of liquid electrolytes.

3) Mechanical Resilience: Maintaining structural integrity even when punctured or broken.

Strategic Market Focus and Validation

Appear Inc will primarily focus its initial solid-state rollout on the United States and European Union (EU) markets.

These regions represent the highest demand for premium, safe, and high-performance electric mobility solutions.

In collaboration with key industry partners within these markets, the company has moved beyond the lab and into the field.

Feedback from test riders on standard and high-performance motorcycles has been overwhelmingly positive, confirming that the technology meets the rigorous demands of high-torque environments.

"The success of our field tests provides us with a unique opportunity to fine-tune our chemistry for even broader applications," said Prashant Rurs, CEO of Appear Inc.

"By focusing on a limited, high-quality production run in our first year, we ensure excellence for our early adopters in the US and EU biking industries while building the foundation to expand into diverse industrial sectors globally."

About Appear Inc

Appear Inc , based in San Francisco, is a trailblazer in advanced materials and energy storage.

As a premiere provider of field-tested graphene battery technology, the company is dedicated to bridging the gap between extreme performance and absolute safety.

Appear Inc Solid State Battery - Testing

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