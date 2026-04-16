ReporterLens Launches to Analyze News Articles in Seconds

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New AI Tool, Part of The Media Integrity Project, brings transparency to how journalism is written, framed, and experienced

Most people consume news every day, but very few understand how stories are actually built. This AI tool is designed to make that process more visible.” — Jessica Wiederhorn, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the launch of ReporterLens, a free, AI analytical tool that allows anyone to evaluate a news article in seconds examines not just what is reported, but how it is constructed.Developed as part of The Media Integrity Project, ReporterLens analyzes articles across multiple dimensions including narrative framing, sourcing, attribution, emotional tone, and evidence. The tool also evaluates alignment with widely recognized ethical standards, offering a structured way to better understand the mechanics behind modern journalism. By surfacing these elements, ReporterLens allows readers, journalists, and subjects of reporting to engage with media more thoughtfully and with greater awareness.“At its core, ReporterLens is about transparency and reflection,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, founder of The Media Integrity Project. “Most people consume news every day, but very few understand how stories are actually built. This AI tool is designed to make that process more visible.”ReporterLens is designed for a wide range of users:- Readers seeking to better interpret the news they consume- Journalists interested in feedback and reflection on their work- Subjects of articles looking to understand how their stories are presented- Researchers and educators exploring media literacy and narrative framingThe tool does not make definitive claims about truth or intent. Instead, it offers probabilistic insights and structured observations to support deeper analysis and discussion. ReporterLens was developed as part of a broader initiative to explore journalism from three perspectives: the writer, the subject, and the audience.“This is not about calling anyone out or assigning blame,” Wiederhorn added. “It’s about asking better questions and creating space for more informed, constructive conversations about how information is produced and experienced.”ReporterLens is now available to the public and can be used by entering a URL or pasting article text directly into the platform. To try the free AI tool, visit https://reporterlens.app About The Media Integrity ProjectThe Media Integrity Project is an independent initiative dedicated to advancing transparency, accountability, and humanity in journalism. Through analytical tools, research, and dialogue, the project explores how reporting is created, interpreted, and experienced — with the goal of elevating the standards of public storytelling. For more information on the initiative, visit www.themediaintegrityproject.com

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