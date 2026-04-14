Poologics Integrates with Baystate Pool Supplies to Streamline Pool Builder Procurement

Poologics now connects pool builders directly to Baystate's live pricing and ordering system, eliminating manual steps in estimating and procurement.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poologics, the all-in-one software and services platform purpose-built for swimming pool professionals, today announced a strategic technology integration with Baystate Pool Supplies, the largest family-owned and independently operated distributor in the pool industry with 14 locations from New Hampshire to North Carolina. This collaboration delivers pool builders a more connected, accurate, and efficient way to manage procurement and job costing, directly within the platform they already use to run their business.As pool builders face increasing pressure to operate efficiently and control costs, this integration eliminates the manual work that slows them down. By syncing Baystate's product catalog and branch pricing directly into the Poologics platform, builders can now manage estimates, purchase orders, and procurement with fewer manual steps and less risk of error, freeing up time and resources to focus on building great pools and growing their business."We're proud to bring Baystate into the Poologics ecosystem," said Nate Pruitt, CEO of Poologics. "Baystate is a trusted supply partner for builders across the Northeast, and this integration means their customers can now connect procurement directly to their estimates and workflows. This is what Poologics is built for: eliminating the gaps between the tools builders rely on every day."The integration was developed in direct response to feedback from the builder community, who increasingly rely on technology to improve margins, reduce procurement delays, and stay competitive. Now live, it creates a seamless connection between estimating, purchasing, and supplier pricing, all within the Poologics platform.Key features of the integration include:>> Pull existing Baystate purchase history into Poologics to jumpstart pricebook setup with products already in use>> Sync live branch pricing automatically so estimates always reflect current, accurate costs>> Convert project estimates into Baystate purchase orders directly within Poologics with no re-entry required>> Submit purchase orders directly from Poologics into the Baystate ordering system for faster, more accurate procurement"This integration reflects our commitment to the builders we serve," said JR Arakelian, Vice President "Poologics has built something purpose-built for this industry, and connecting it directly to our ordering system means our customers can spend less time on administrative work and more time doing what they do best: building exceptional outdoor spaces for their clients."Both companies share a deep commitment to the success of the pool builder community. This integration is part of a broader initiative by Poologics to continue delivering high-impact tools designed exclusively for the pool construction industry, and by Baystate to expand its digital capabilities in support of the builders it serves.To learn more about this integration or to request a demo, visit www.poologics.com or www.baystatepools.com

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