EnforceAuth Launches Free AI Security Platform With 1M Monthly Decisions

As non-human identities outnumber humans 82 to 1 in enterprise environments, new platform closes the Authorization Gap at no cost to security teams

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forty percent of enterprise applications will integrate AI agents this year, according to Gartner, yet nearly half of CISOs report those agents already exhibiting unauthorized behavior in production. EnforceAuth today launched a permanently free tier of its AI Security Fabric platform — delivering 1 million authorization decisions per month across applications, infrastructure, data, and AI workloads, with no feature gating and no credit card required.Non-human identities — AI agents, service accounts, and automated workflows — now outnumber human users by as much as 82 to 1 in enterprise environments, operating on sensitive data without continuous oversight. The industry’s prevailing response has been to authenticate once and then look away: legacy identity providers that trust indefinitely, point solutions that cover a single domain, or AI safety tools that filter language but enforce nothing at runtime. EnforceAuth calls this the Authorization Gap — and in a $35.4 billion AI cybersecurity market, nobody has closed it.“Polite AI is not secure AI,” said Mark O. Rogge, CEO and founder of EnforceAuth. “The industry spent billions teaching models to behave — and almost nobody is enforcing what those models are actually authorized to do. We made the full platform free because this problem is too urgent and too universal to gate behind a paywall.”The free tier delivers the full platform — continuous identity verification across all four enterprise domains — applications, infrastructure, data, and AI workloads — without artificial limits on features. Its policy-as-code architecture lets security teams version, test, and audit authorization rules like software, with teams deploying their first policy in under fifteen minutes. Pre-built compliance frameworks for DORA and the EU AI Act are included. Scaled plans add SSO/SCIM, extended data retention, dedicated support, and enterprise-grade SLAs.Rogge previously served as CRO at Styra, the authorization company Apple acqui-hired, as well as at GitLab and Weights & Biases. EnforceAuth is headquartered in San Diego. The free tier is available immediately at enforceauth.com/pricing.

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