EnforceAuth Recognized in Richard Stiennon’s ‘Ten New AI Security Vendors’ for Breaking the Enterprise ‘Politeness Trap’

Renowned cybersecurity analyst highlights EnforceAuth's mission to replace probabilistic AI guardrails with deterministic authorization for autonomous agents.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnforceAuth, the pioneer in enterprise AI access control, today announced its inclusion in "Ten New AI Security Vendors," the latest industry deep dive by highly respected cybersecurity analyst Richard Stiennon. The recognition validates EnforceAuth's paradigm-shifting approach to securing artificial intelligence: moving the industry from fragile safety suggestions to unbreakable authorization commands.As the enterprise landscape rapidly transitions from basic chatbots to fully autonomous AI agents with direct access to sensitive production data, traditional AI "guardrails" are proving fatally insufficient.EnforceAuth argues that much of the industry is currently stuck in what they call the "Politeness Trap"—mistaking a large language model’s refusal to be "mean" or generate toxic content for actual, enterprise-grade data security."Polite AI does not equal Secure AI," said [Insert Name], [Insert Title, e.g., CEO and Founder] of EnforceAuth. "You don't politely ask a database not to share sensitive information; you strictly enforce who is allowed to access it. Yet, the industry is trying to secure AI by simply asking it to behave. At EnforceAuth, we believe an AI agent must be treated like any other first-class security subject within the enterprise—governed by fine-grained, deterministic, and real-time policy enforcement."Richard Stiennon, widely regarded as the definitive cartographer of the cybersecurity industry and the "Guardians of the Machine Age," maps out the most critical emerging players in his latest report. EnforceAuth’s inclusion in this elite cohort underscores a critical industry pivot:The Old Way (Probabilistic Hope): Relying on prompt engineering and behavioral guardrails that act as mere suggestions for the AI.The EnforceAuth Way (Deterministic Certainty): Providing the infrastructure to issue unbreakable authorization commands, ensuring AI agents only read, write, or execute actions they are explicitly permitted to perform."We are incredibly honored to see our approach featured in this deep dive," [Insert Name] added. "A huge thank you to Richard Stiennon for this recognition, and for his tireless work mapping this chaotic new frontier of AI security."To read Richard Stiennon’s full breakdown of the new AI security landscape and discover the vendors defining the future of the space, please visit: [Link to Report: https://lnkd.in/eSS5Hfr7

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.