Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of April 13, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture

On Thursday, April 16, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing called "For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Michael S. Selig, Chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission."

Appropriations

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Department of Energy."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a budget hearing called "Department of Homeland Security: CBP, ICE, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a budget hearing called "The United States Army."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Department of Agriculture."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "The Office of the United States Trade Representative."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold a budget hearing called "Department of Homeland Security: CISA, TSA, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Secret Service, and FEMA."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Department of Health and Human Services."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "United States Forest Service."

On Friday, April 17, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a budget hearing called "National Guard and Reserve Forces."

Armed Services

On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "FY27 Missile Defense & Missile Defeat Programs and Activities."

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a hearing called "Military Readiness for Fiscal Year 2027."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel will hold a hearing called "Military Department Personnel Chiefs: Personnel Posture."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations will hold a hearing called "Defense Intelligence Enterprise – Challenges, Priorities, and Resourcing for Fiscal Year 2027."

On Friday, April 17, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Science, Technology, and Innovation Posture of the Department of Defense."

Budget

On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearing called "The President's Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request."

Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Understanding AI’s Economic Impact on Workers and Employers."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Employee Benefits Security Administration."

On Friday, April 17, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Department of Health and Human Services."

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Healthier America: Legislative Proposals to Improve Public Health."

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Computing Power and Competition: Examining the Semiconductor Ecosystem."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "The Fiscal Year 2027 Department of Energy Budget."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hold a hearing called "Safeguarding Main Street: Combatting Fraud and Exploitation in Our Capital Markets."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Promoting Access to Credit for Everyday Americans."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, April 15, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Helping American Businesses Win Abroad: Strengthening U.S. Commercial Diplomacy."

On Thursday, April 16, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Latin America After the Fall of Maduro."

House Administration

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Judiciary

On Thursday, April 16, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight with Secretaries of State: List Maintenance and Eligibility Verification."On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the United States Space Force."On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Restricted Rights: Second Amendment Under Fire."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "The Human Toll of Sanctuary Policies: Stories from Victims and Families."

Natural Resources

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 4219, the National Wildlife Refuge System Invasive Species Strike Team Act of 2025 (Case)

H.R. 6251, To amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 to allow importation of polar bear trophies taken in sport hunts in Canada before the date the polar bear was determined to be a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 (Begich)

H.R. 7288, the Western South Dakota Water Supply Project Feasibility Study Act (Johnson)

H.R. 8195, the Responsible Cormorant Management and Control Act of 2026 (Walberg)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "Fraud Prevention: Understanding Fraud in Federally Funded Programs Run by the States."

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called "The IRS Under Audit: A Review of Operations at the Nation’s Tax Collector."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs and the Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs will hold a joint hearing called "Artificial Intelligence and American Power: Leadership, Security, and Prosperity."

Rules

On Tuesday, April 14, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

H.R. 6387, the FIRE Act (Evans)

H.R. 6398, the RED Tape Act (Joyce)

H.R. 6409, the FENCES Act (Pfluger)

H. Res. 1156, Expressing support for tax policies that support working families (Kelly)

H.R. 8035, To amend the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 to extend the authorities of title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 through October 20, 2027, and for other purposes (Crawford)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called "The State of Scientific Publishing: Assessing Trends, Emerging Issues, and Policy Considerations."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Subsurface Science and Technology: American Energy and Mineral Dominance."

Select Committee on China

Small Business

Veterans Affairs

On Thursday, April 16, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing called "China’s Campaign to Steal America’s AI Edge."On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Lower Taxes, Stronger Main Street: The Benefits of the Working Families Tax Cuts."On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Faster Decisions, Stronger Outcomes: VA’s Work to Streamline the Disability Claims Backlog."

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a markup on the following bills:

H.R. 7319, the VA Bonus and Relocation Recovery Act (Self)

H.R. 7950, To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs in the Department of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Self)

H.R. 7683, the VA Fiscal Management Modernization Act (Bergman)

H.R. 8041, To establish an entitlement to a supplemental period of unpaid parental leave for employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Bynum)

H.R. 8057, To amend title 38, United States Code, to modify the rate of pay for care or services provided under the Community Care Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs based on the location at which such care or services were provided, and for other purposes (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 8052, the Veterans Infection Prevention Act (Kiggans)

H.R. 8010, the VA Police Recruitment and Retention Act of 2026 (Kennedy)

H.R. 7280, the Veteran DATA Act (Budzinski)

H.R. 6654, the VAMOSA Act of 2025 (Mace)

H.R. 8043, the Vets CLEAR Act (Ciscomani)

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing called "Bounce Houses, Drones, and Massage Chairs: A Review of VA’s Purchase History in the Veteran Readiness and Employment Program."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a markup on the following bills:

H.R. 2283, the Recognizing Community Organizations for Veteran Engagement and Recovery Act (Bost)

H.R. 6993, the BEACON Act of 2026 (Bergman)

H.R. 6652, the U.S. Vets of the FAS Act (King-Hinds)

H.R. 6444, the Blast Overpressure Research and Mitigation Task Force Act (Jackson)

H.R. 5999, To amend title 38, United States Code, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish an opioid antagonist to a veteran without requiring a prescription or copayment (Conaway)

H.R. 6848, the Whole Health for Veterans Act (Deluzio)

H.R. 6001, the Veterans with ALS Reporting Act (Crow)

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, April 14, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a field hearing called "Health Subcommittee Field Hearing on Modernized Health Care in Practice: Empowering Americans to Live Healthier Lives."

On Thursday, April 16, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing called "Full Committee Hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr."



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