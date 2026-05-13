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The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor today:
 
Expressing Support for the Brave Men and Women in Law Enforcement

Today, during National Police Week, House Republicans are bringing forward a resolution to express our gratitude for the brave men and women in blue and the sacrifices they make every day to keep our communities safe.

America’s police officers are the backbone of public safety. Every day, they put their lives on the line to uphold the rule of law, protect our communities, remove violent criminals from our streets, and respond in moments of crisis. Beyond enforcing the law, officers mentor young people, support seniors, and perform countless acts of service that often go unrecognized.

Despite their service and sacrifice, law enforcement officers have increasingly become targets of radical activists and politicians, fueling increases in assaults and violent attacks against police. Thankfully, the Trump Administration’s efforts to restore law and order have led to historically low homicide rates, along with declines in violent crime and drug overdoses.

Our law enforcement officers deserve our respect, support, and gratitude because every day they put their lives on the line to protect our communities. That’s why Republicans stand with the heroes who protect our streets and will reject the soft-on-crime policies pushed by the far left.

Rep. Zach Nunn’s legislation, H. Con. Res. 96, expresses congressional support for the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives to uphold our rule of law and keep Americans safe, recognizes their extraordinary sacrifice, and acknowledges their many contributions to our communities.

House Republicans will always stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement. The question is: will Democrats stand with the police — or continue siding with soft-on-crime policies that put criminals first? 

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The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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