NJ Inventors Launch Castaway Bed, the Motorized Split King for Sleep Incompatibility

Castaway Bed open position, showing two independent Twin XL sleep surfaces and the concealed center platform.

Patent-pending motorized bed separates into two independent sleep surfaces on demand, revealing a center platform for babies, toddlers, and pets.

You shouldn’t have to choose between sleeping next to the person you love and actually sleeping.” — Veronica Gelman, Co-Founder, Castaway Bed​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castaway Bed officially launched today, introducing a patent-pending motorized split king bed that allows couples to sleep together while maintaining fully independent sleep surfaces. The product is available now at castawaybed.com with free white-glove delivery and installation across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland, with expansion to additional cities coming soon.Castaway Bed was born from a personal problem. Co-founder Veronica Gelman is a light sleeper whose partner’s snoring and movement were disrupting her sleep every night. After spending nearly a year building a solution from the ground up, the result is a motorized split king where both Twin XL platforms glide outward simultaneously at the push of a button, creating up to 31 inches of separation between sleepers. When closed, the bed functions as a traditional king. When open, each person has a fully independent sleep surface.More than one in three Americans now sleep apart from their partner, and 80% of couples report disrupted sleep due to their partner, according to the 2026 ResMed Global Sleep Survey. Yet 25.7% of those who try sleeping separately ultimately return to sharing a bed, with missing each other as the top reason, per the Sleep Foundation. Castaway Bed was built for that tension: the desire for rest without sacrificing closeness.Castaway Bed occupies a category that didn’t exist before it. Traditional adjustable bases offer individual comfort settings, but no other bed physically separates into two independent sleep surfaces on demand while remaining a single cohesive bed. The concealed center platform — which reveals its own mattress when the platforms glide apart — adds a dimension entirely its own: dedicated space for new parents sharing nighttime access to a baby, children who end up in the middle at 3am, or pets. Since announcing the product, the founding team has received unsolicited inquiries from consumers asking when Castaway Bed will be available in hotels, a signal of the broader market opportunity ahead.“One in three couples now report sleeping apart because of sleep incompatibility,” said Veronica Gelman, co-founder of Castaway Bed. “We built Castaway because we didn’t want separate bedrooms to be the only answer. There’s a version of this where you stay together and both actually sleep.”The bed includes built-in floating nightstands with integrated power outlets, a headboard, the center platform mattress, and all motorized components. It is operated via a push-to-operate switch and is built with high-end materials for long-term durability.Castaway Bed won the MUSE Design Gold Award and had nearly 600 people sign up in just three weeks during a pre-launch validation test. The product is made-to-order and delivered with complimentary white-glove installation included with every purchase. Pricing starts at $5,200 with financing available through Shop Pay at $469/month or Klarna at $250/month.About Castaway Bed: Castaway Bed is an Old Bridge, New Jersey-based brand founded by Veronica Gelman and her partner, designed for couples who want to stay in the same bed while solving sleep incompatibility.

Castaway Bed — Motorized Split King Opening and Closing

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