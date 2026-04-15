'The Tester AI' Debuts to Verify How Artificial Intelligence Performs on Professional and Personal Tasks

The Tester AI

An independent evaluation site dedicated to scoring AI on real tasks - we don't hype AI, we test it!

While I believe that AI is a revolution, at The Tester AI we don't hype AI — we test it.” — Niv Nissenson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, new claims emerge that AI can replace analysts, consultants, and entire teams. But bold promises and polished demos are not the same as real-world performance. The Tester AI is a new website dedicated to real-world testing of AI capabilities across both professional and personal functions.The site runs AI through genuine tasks and professional functions like whether AI can replace an accountant or produce a logo kit, as well as everyday home and personal challenges like whether AI can do your math homework — using widely accessible consumer AI tools. Each test is conducted using real data and constraints, culminating in a transparent performance score.The site is candid about AI's limitations. Hallucinations, inconsistent outputs, and real-world constraints mean the technology that dazzles in demos does not always hold up when it matters. The Tester AI exists to close that gap — giving individuals and organizations an honest picture of where AI genuinely adds value, and where it still falls short.The platform was founded by Niv Nissenson, a CFO and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience across startups, commercial companies, and Nasdaq-listed firms. Having served as CFO of two U.S. public companies, Nissenson co-founded Added Capital , a firm specializing in CFO services, capital raising, and financial technology."While I believe that AI is a revolution, at The Tester AI we don't hype AI — we test it." – Niv NissensonThe Tester AI serves as a natural evolution of Nissenson’s AI explorations. Nissenson's The CFO AI blog, launched last year, focuses on how artificial intelligence is specifically reshaping the world of high-level finance.The Tester AI is live now at www.thetesterai.com . New test reviews are published on an ongoing basis.

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