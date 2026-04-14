Orange County Plastic Surgeon on the Deep Plane Facelift Technique

Daniel Mills, MD, FACS – a plastic surgeon in Orange County – explains the “deep plane” facelift and when it may be appropriate for patients.

The best facial plastic surgery technique depends on the individual’s anatomy and goals.” — Dr. Dan Mills

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facelift surgery has evolved significantly over the decades, with modern techniques focusing on repositioning deeper facial structures rather than simply tightening the skin. According to Orange County plastic surgeon Daniel Mills, MD, FACS, one of the most talked-about advancements today is the “deep plane” facelift – though the term is often misunderstood.Dr. Mills explains that a deep plane facelift generally involves lifting deeper layers of facial tissue as a unit, which may allow for improved elevation of the midface and a more natural redistribution of volume. With this in mind, he also notes that the phrase itself has become a broad, catch-all term that can refer to a variety of techniques rather than one specific method. As such, its meaning can vary depending on the surgeon using it.While deep plane principles can be beneficial in select cases, Dr. Mills emphasizes that no single approach is ideal for every patient. “The best facial plastic surgery technique depends on the individual’s anatomy and goals,” he says. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all method, he customizes each facelift using a combination of advanced strategies designed to enhance the midface, jawline, and neck in a balanced way.Ultimately, Dr. Mills aims to achieve results that appear refreshed and natural, helping patients look like a younger version of themselves without creating an over-pulled or exaggerated appearance. He encourages individuals considering facial rejuvenation to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon who can recommend the most appropriate approach for their unique needs.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Orange County who is widely recognized for his refined surgical techniques, academic contributions, and commitment to patient care. With decades of experience in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, he is the former President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, which reflects his leadership within the field. A Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Mills is known for his skill in procedures of the face, breast, and body, as well as his ongoing involvement in research and innovation. He frequently shares his insights through publications and presentations at conferences around the world. Dr. Mills is available for interview upon request.For more about Dr. Mills, visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/orange-county-plastic-surgeon-on-the-deep-plane-facelift-technique/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

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