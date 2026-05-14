Bethesda Physician Describes Candidates for Bio-Identical Pellet Hormone Therapy

Mark Richards, MD, a Bethesda doctor and leader in hormone care, explains who may benefit from bio-identical pellet hormone therapy.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Richards, MD, a Bethesda physician known for his work in hormonal restoration to optimize whole-body wellness, regularly consults with patients wondering if they may benefit from bio-identical pellet hormone therapy . Dr. Richards has lectured internationally on the root causes of many chronic diseases and their relationship to the global depletion in human testosterone caused by endocrine disrupting chemicals found in plastics and other products.While testosterone is often associated with male health, Dr. Richards emphasizes that it plays a vital role in both women and men. Male testosterone levels have declined 60% over the past 50 years, whereas women are estimated to have internal cell declines of up to 75% over that time period. Little known, even among medical professionals, is that almost all of the estrogen inside our tissues that is critical for cellular health and repair is made inside the cells from testosterone.“Testosterone and its metabolites are essential for regulating energy, mood, metabolism, and cellular function,” he explains. “When levels decline, patients notice changes that affect nearly every aspect of their health and well-being.”Dr. Richards notes that candidates for bio-identical pellet hormone therapy often include individuals struggling with symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty concentrating, mood changes, weight gain, reduced muscle tone, low libido, increased blood sugar and inflammation, or sleep disturbances. For most women, these concerns frequently start to be noticed by their late 30s or mid-40s and are nearly uniformly present by their 50s. Men experience similar symptoms and diseases as their testosterone levels decline over time at a rate of 1% to 2% per year after age 20.“Many patients are told their symptoms are simply a normal part of getting older, as if this somehow explains the exponential increases in chronic illness in every age group since 1970,” says Dr. Richards. “In reality, the tragic health decline in modernized countries is tightly linked to testosterone hormone deficiencies that can be successfully addressed with the right treatment strategy.”Bio-identical pellet hormone therapy is designed to restore hormone balance using compounds that are identical to those naturally produced by the healthy body. The treatment involves placing small pellets in the fat beneath the skin from where they release consistent levels of testosterone over several months. This steady supply avoids the peaks and drops commonly associated with other forms of hormone therapy.Because each patient’s physiology is unique, Dr. Richards stresses the importance of a personalized approach. Blood levels are not an accurate reflection of tissue cellular levels, nor are the testosterone lab ranges reported for men and women based on optimal or even healthy levels, but rather on an average result of our very sick population.Candidates typically undergo a comprehensive evaluation that includes a review of symptoms, medical history, and laboratory testing. “In many cases, patients don’t realize how much better they can feel until their testosterone levels are properly restored,” he says. “With consistent delivery through pellet therapy, we’re often able to help support more stable energy and sleep, clearer thinking, improved mood, improved bone and muscle density, better cardiovascular function, protection from some cancers, and much more – all to deliver a better quality of life.”Furthermore, Dr. Richards advises individuals experiencing persistent symptoms and declines in their health to seek a comprehensive evaluation. “Those interested in learning more about bio-identical pellet hormone therapy are encouraged to schedule a consultation with a qualified medical professional,” he concludes.About Dr. Mark Richards (Yale University - Neuroscience B.S. / University of Maryland - M.D.)Dr. Mark Richards is a nationally recognized medical authority in hormonal balance, wellness, and human performance. He has served as a medical advisor to the White House across multiple presidential administrations. His breakthrough work focuses on the role of hormonal optimization in driving energy, cognitive function, and long-term wellness outcomes. Dr. Richards is known for merging research from many disciplines into strategies designed to reduce or eliminate the root causes of most chronic diseases, as described in his book, Nobody Wants You Healthy ( www.NobodyWantsYouHealthy.com ). Dr. Richards is available for interview upon request.For more about Dr. Richards, visit DrMarkRichards.com and MyHormoneTherapy.com, or find the practice at facebook.com/drmarkrichards, @drmarkrichards on Instagram, and @drmrichards on X.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.myhormonetherapy.com/bio-identical-hormone-pellet-therapy/bethesda-physician-describes-candidates-for-bio-identical-pellet-hormone-therapy/ ###Dr. Mark E. RichardsAgeless Impressions – Plastic Surgery Institute11300 Rockville Pike, Ste. 912N. Bethesda, MD 20852(301) 468-3458Rosemont Media

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