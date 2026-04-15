Sarla Technologies Joins the AVEVA Partner Ecosystem as a System Integrator with Focus on AVEVA PI System

Sarla strengthens its digital manufacturing capabilities by enabling real-time industrial data infrastructure and analytics using the AVEVA PI System.

Becoming part of the AVEVA partner ecosystem as a System Integrator and strengthening our focus on the AVEVA PI System marks a significant milestone in our digital manufacturing journey” — Prasad Ramdasi, General Manager - Engineering

MUMBAI, INDIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarla Technologies , a leading engineering and digital transformation services company for industrial and manufacturing organizations, announced its engagement as a System Integrator within the AVEVA partner ecosystem, with a strong focus on delivering industrial data and operational intelligence solutions using the AVEVA PI System Through this engagement, Sarla Technologies will support industrial enterprises in building robust, scalable data infrastructures by leveraging the AVEVA PI System to capture, contextualize, and operationalize real-time data across assets, processes, and facilities, enabling improved visibility, faster decision-making, and enhanced operational performance.“Becoming part of the AVEVA partner ecosystem as a System Integrator and strengthening our focus on the AVEVA PI System marks a significant milestone in our digital manufacturing journey,” said Prasad Ramdasi, General Manager - Engineering, Sarla Technologies. “The PI System is a proven platform for industrial data infrastructure , and our expertise enables customers to transform operational data into actionable insights and measurable business outcomes.”Sarla Technologies will drive PI System-centric initiatives, including implementation and scaling of PI infrastructure, enterprise historian solutions, real-time monitoring and visualization, and integration of OT, IT, and engineering data. The company will also support advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and broader digital transformation programs.“Our engagement within the AVEVA ecosystem and focused capabilities around the PI System allow us to help customers build that foundation with confidence and scale.” added Anand Rahul, Head of Global Business Development, Sarla Technologies.This engagement reinforces Sarla Technologies’ commitment to partnering with leading industrial software platforms and enabling long‑term customer success through high‑quality system integration, domain expertise, and outcome‑driven delivery.About Sarla TechnologiesSarla Technologies (Sarla Advantech Pvt. Ltd.) is an engineering and digital transformation company specializing in industrial automation, manufacturing IT, MES/MOM, and digital manufacturing. Founded in 1999, it has delivered over 3,000 projects across 65+ countries with a team of 550+ engineers. Sarla partners with global enterprises to enable data-driven operations, serving industries including energy, chemicals, life sciences, manufacturing, and infrastructure with scalable, customer-focused solutions.About AVEVAAVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability. AVEVA’s solutions help industrial companies design, operate, and optimize complex assets and processes across their entire lifecycle.Learn more at: www.sarlatech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.