ThyRed Launches A Portable Neck-Worn LED PBM Light Therapy Wellness Wearable

Veronica wearing the ThyRed light therapy device

ThyRed Base delivers targeted red and near-infrared light therapy (630nm, 660nm, 830nm) in a lightweight, hands-free design built for daily wellness routines

We built ThyRed for people who take their wellbeing seriously - based on available science, high quality technology, no over-claiming, just light therapy made wearable.” — Oliver Klein, Founder of ThyRed

NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- No more holding clunky devices — ThyRed Base makes light therapy effortless.ThyRed today announced the launch of its debut wellness device — a portable, neck-worn wearable that delivers red and near-infrared light therapy (630nm, 660nm and 830nm) as part of a daily wellness routine. Built for everyday use at home, ThyRed makes light therapy accessible in a lightweight, rechargeable format.Photobiomodulation — the use of specific light wavelengths applied to biological tissue — has attracted growing interest in peer-reviewed research for its potential effects on cellular energy production. ThyRed brings this modality into a wearable designed for the neck area, making it easy to incorporate into daily life.ThyRed is now available at thyred.com for direct purchase, and is being introduced to wellness practitioners, integrative health clinics, and retail partners as an accessible addition to proactive self-care routines.The device is manufactured at a facility certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 standards.About ThyRedThyRed is a wellness technology company making light therapy accessible for people who take their wellbeing seriously. Founded by a longevity and biohacking enthusiast together with a selection of potential users, ThyRed is built on simple principles: easy to use, follow the science, don't over-claim.Disclaimer: ThyRed is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

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