Valenta Appoints Two Key Leaders to Accelerate Global Growth

Valenta: The World's First AI Franchise Valenta's Eric Salas and Jayesh Kasim at the IFA Annual Convention 2026 - Las Vegas Ian Bradley QFP joins Valenta as Global Franchise Support Director

Ian Bradley joins as Global Franchise Support Director; Eric Salas named VP of Marketing to drive Managing Partner success and brand growth.

These are two roles that directly impact what matters most: getting every Managing Partner to their first client faster, and making sure Valenta's brand is working as hard as our partners are.” — Jayesh Kasim, Co-Founder & CEO, Valenta

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valenta , the World’s First AI Franchise ™ delivering AI-Powered Intelligent Automation to businesses across 20+ countries, today announced two strategic leadership appointments designed to accelerate Managing Partner success and sharpen the company’s global marketing capabilities. Ian Bradley has been appointed Global Franchise Support Director, and Eric Salas has been named Vice President of Marketing.Valenta Co-Founder and CEO Jayesh Kasim said the appointments reflect the company’s focus on building the infrastructure to support its next phase of global growth. “These are two roles that directly impact what matters most: getting every Managing Partner to their first client faster and making sure Valenta’s brand is working as hard as our partners are,” said Kasim.Ian Bradley brings more than 30 years of franchise leadership experience to Valenta, including deep expertise as a Qualified Franchise Professional (QFP). Having worked closely with Valenta for several years, and personally sold its services, Bradley understands the business model from the inside out. His focus will be on ensuring every new Managing Partner (franchise owner) is fully equipped to launch with momentum, build a consistent client pipeline, and grow confidently toward a scalable, seven-figure business.“We are thrilled to welcome Ian to the Valenta leadership team,” said Kasim. “Ian’s combination of franchise operational depth, commercial acumen, and firsthand experience with our business model is exactly what our growing network of Managing Partners need. His mission is clear: get every new partner off the ground fast, add at least one new client per month in their first year, and scale toward a seven-figure business with confidence. That’s the kind of hands-on commitment to partner success that sets Valenta apart.”Bradley said he was drawn to Valenta’s differentiated model and the opportunity it presents for partners. “Valenta has built something genuinely differentiated with a model where Managing Partners can deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions without needing a technical background, backed by a global delivery team and proven methodology,” said Bradley. “I’ve seen up close what this business can do for clients, and I’ve seen the potential in the partner network. My job is to close the gap between that potential and consistent, scalable results for every Managing Partner who comes through the door. I’m excited to get to work.”Eric Salas joined Valenta as a Managing Partner and spent several years building his own market before transitioning to the corporate marketing leadership role. His path as practitioner before executive is unique, and it informs everything about how he approaches marketing strategy. Salas brings global marketing experience from his prior career, including a VP-level role at Nitro Software, where he supported the company’s journey from Series B through IPO. He is also an active contributor within the International Franchise Association (IFA).“Eric’s appointment is the result of a journey that very few marketing leaders can claim,” said Kasim. “He’s lived the Managing Partner experience, led our rebrand, and now brings a global strategic lens to everything we do. His rare combination of field knowledge and corporate marketing expertise means he understands what our partners actually need to market and grow their businesses. Eric is the right leader to take our marketing vision to the next level.”Salas said his time in the field shapes his approach to every marketing decision. “Being a Managing Partner before stepping into this role shapes how I see everything,” said Salas. “I know what it’s like to prospect for clients, explain AI and automation to a skeptical CFO, and compete for attention in a local market without a big budget. That experience is the filter for every marketing decision I’ll make. My goal is to build the kind of marketing infrastructure that makes every Managing Partner look and feel like they have a world-class marketing team behind them, because they do.”

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