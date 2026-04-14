TeleIQ Introduces AI Phone Assistant for Business Customer Support

24/7 AI Phone Answering for Your Business

Conversational AI phone system that handles customer calls, automates bookings, and improves response times for businesses.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — TeleIQ today announced the launch of its AI-powered phone system that enables businesses to enhance customer engagement through conversational voice interactions. The system processes customer questions and provide responses in real time using natural language understanding.

TeleIQ operates around the clock, creating more opportunities for businesses to connect with customers through AI voice technology combined with document-based information retrieval. The platform enables businesses to extend their customer engagement capabilities and respond to inquiries at any time, turning every incoming call into a potential opportunity.

The system includes appointment scheduling functionality through calendar integrations such as Google Calendar, making it easier for customers to book appointments during phone conversations. This streamlines the booking experience and creates more convenient touchpoints for customer interaction.

"TeleIQ gives businesses a new way to engage with customers," said Michael Nguyen, co-founder of TeleIQ. "It helps businesses be more responsive and accessible."

TeleIQ works with existing business phone numbers or can operate on a new dedicated line. Businesses upload their documentation, FAQs, and reference materials, enabling the AI to personalize responses and assist customers with tailored inquiries and scheduling appointments. When needed, the system can forward calls directly to your phone for real human interaction, ensuring customers receive the right level of support.

Learn more at www.teleiq.ai

Media contact: info@teleiq.ai

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