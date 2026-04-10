April 10, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

MULTI-NEIGHBORHOOD EVENT

Boston B.A.A Marathon Weekend – Saturday, April 18, 2026 - Monday, April 20, 2026

This year, Marathon Weekend will have two main races on the Saturday before the running of the 2026 Boston Marathon: the Boston Athletic Association's 5K and the Invitational Mile. In addition to the events hosted by the Boston Athletic Association, the City of Boston will host One Boston Day on April 15, 2026, and the Patriots’ Day Parade on Monday, April 20, 2026. To ensure the safe facilitation of these events, road closures and parking restrictions will be put in place for their duration.

Due to the complexity of these events, the Streets Cabinet has created an individually posted advisory in which related parking restrictions and road closures are neatly listed. This advisory can be found here.

BACK BAY

Greek Independence Parade – Sunday, April 26, 2026

The annual Greek Independence Day Parade will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The route for 2026 will be the same as the previous year: on Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Boston Common. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following street:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Beacon Street - South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.