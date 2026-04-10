Council Recognizes Autism Acceptance Month

With a focus on understanding, inclusion, and community, the Council has officially adopted a resolution recognizing April as Autism Acceptance Month.

Offered by Councilors Durkan, Breadon, and Pepén, the resolution highlights the importance of moving beyond awareness toward genuine acceptance. Originally established as Autism Awareness Month in 1970, the observance was reframed in 2021 to emphasize inclusion and to celebrate the diverse experiences of people on the autism spectrum.

The Council’s recognition underscores that autism is not only a diagnosis, but also an identity, a community, and a lived experience. It also acknowledges the ongoing challenges faced by individuals with autism, including barriers in education, employment, housing, and other aspects of daily life.

The resolution points to the vital role of local organizations – such as Autism Speaks, the Aspire Program at Mass General Brigham, STRIVE Boston, and the Common Room – in advancing advocacy, support, and resources for the autism community.

By adopting this resolution, the Council affirms its commitment to equity and inclusion, honoring the contributions of individuals with autism and recognizing their impact across all areas of civic life.