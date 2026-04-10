Weekly Traffic Update: April 10, 2026

Wakarusa Drive repairs continue through early May

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for March 20, Beginning Wednesday, April 1, City contractors began warranty work on Wakarusa Drive between Clinton Pkwy. and Research Park Way on Wednesday, April 1 as part of the Wakarusa Drive Reconstruction project. Wakarusa Drive was reduced to one lane in each direction.

The City anticipates this work to be completed in early May, pending weather or other delays.

21st Street & Stewart Ave. intersection to close beginning April 14

Beginning Tuesday, April 14, City contractors will close the intersection of 21st Street & Stewart Ave. for street maintenance work. Drivers should utilize 19th Street to access Stewart Ave. This closure will remain for approximately four weeks.

The City anticipates this work to be completed mid-May, pending weather or other delays.

9th Street closure to extend through Mississippi Street for final phase of utility work for Jayhawk Watershed project

The City of Lawrence will continue progress on the Jayhawk Watershed project along 9th Street with another traffic control change beginning Monday, April 20. City contractors will extend the current 9th Street closure through Mississippi Street for the final phase of major utility work along the corridor. During this phase, Mississippi Street will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at 9th Street.

This closure is an important milestone for the project and will allow crews to finish the underground stormwater infrastructure needed to improve drainage and reduce flooding risk in the area. While this work is underway, crews will also begin restoration activities starting at 9th and Louisiana, with the goal of restoring traffic access to 9th Street in time for the beginning of the KU football season.

The City will share additional information about this closure in a release next week.

East Glenn Drive to close between Maple Lane and Cadet Ave. for concrete repairs

Beginning Monday, April 13, City contractors will fully close East Glenn Drive between Maple Lane and Cadet Ave. to perform concrete repairs.

The City anticipates this closure to end in early May, pending weather or other delays.

Eastbound 19th Street to close between Haskell Ave. and Harper Street for Maple Lane improvements project

Beginning Monday, April 20, City contractors will close eastbound 19th Street between Haskell Ave. and Harper Street for asphalt mill and overlay work as part of the Maple Lane improvements project. Westbound traffic on 19th Street will remain open. This closure will remain in place for approximately two weeks.

Then, crews will close westbound 19th Street between Haskell Ave. and Harper Street and reopen eastbound 19th Street to perform work on the other half of the street.

The City anticipates this work to end in mid-May, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Safety Moment | No Parking at Intersections

The City of Lawrence does not allow parking within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic signal or within 20 feet of a crosswalk. In some locations, these areas are marked with signs or paint, but not everywhere.

These restrictions help improve sight lines so drivers can better see oncoming vehicles, people walking, and people biking. More than 30% of the City’s fatal crashes happen at intersections, so keeping these areas clear is one simple way to help make streets safer for everyone.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov