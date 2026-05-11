City unveils World Cup-themed Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition

The City of Lawrence is delighted to showcase the six artworks selected for this year’s Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition (formerly the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition). Pieces are on display now, and community members are invited to an opening reception and walking tour starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at 9th and Massachusetts streets. There will be an additional hosted walking tour opportunity on the Final Friday in June, June 29, also beginning at 5:30 p.m. at 9th and Massachusetts streets.

This year’s exhibition celebrates the spirit of the World Cup through six unique artworks, each offering a different creative perspective on public art and the world’s favorite game. Five of the six artworks will be on display throughout downtown this week, while the sixth project features Lawrence-inspired fútbol wearable public art that will be available at select shops in Downtown Lawrence.

Soka Kila Mahali/Soccer Everywhere by Gary Mark Smith – photo collage on banner at Lawrence City Hall, 6 E 6th St. (On display until August)

Gestura by Nathaniel Pierce – stainless steel and acrylic sculpture at the southwest corner of 7th and Massachusetts streets

Fútbol 50 v 50 by Randall Warren – painted steel sculpture at the Lawrence Public Library plaza, 707 Vermont St.

Close up, Far Out and Six Sides of Connection by Alicia Kelly – cut window graphics displayed at 812 Massachusetts St. (installed) and at The Roost, 920 Massachusetts St. (coming soon)

FRGMNTS {WRLD CP 26} by Javy Ortiz – painted panels in steel frame, located on the sidewalk east of Massachusetts St. between 8th and 9th streets (coming soon)

Lawrence United F.C. Wearable Public Art as Cultural Narrative by Tim Hossler and Lizzy Arnold – fútbol wearables at select retailers on Massachusetts St. during World Cup

The exterior artworks will be on display for one year; except the photo collage on City Hall, which will be removed in August after World Cup festivities conclude.

As always, the 2026 artworks, along with past public artworks that remain on display, will be featured in the Otocast app for self-guided tours around downtown Lawrence.

You can download the Otocast app from your favorite app store:

View and download photos of the UPAE installations here.

More information about the Unmistakable Public Art Exhibition is on the City website: lawrenceks.gov/prc/upae.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

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