Share the Road with Amphibians

CONTACT:

Melissa Winters: (603) 271-1738

Wildlife Division: (603) 271-2461

April 10, 2026

Concord, NH – It’s that time of year again when amphibians “wake” or “thaw” from their winter slumbers and start to migrate from their overwintering spots to wetlands known as vernal pools to breed. While some “hot” spots in southern New Hampshire have already experienced some smaller amphibian migration events over the past few weeks, many areas in the Granite State have remained relatively quiet. However, that is about to change.

Current weather predictions indicate that the state will soon see warmer days and nights accompanied by a series of rainy periods over the weekend and into next week, which should facilitate increased amphibian activity statewide. Amphibian migrations occur on warm, rainy nights when temperatures are above 40°F. These changes cause cold-blooded animals, such as frogs and turtles, to migrate and breed.

Migration to vernal pools can be a dangerous feat for amphibians because one of the greatest dangers they face is being struck by vehicles. Studies demonstrate that 85% of vernal pool amphibian species return annually to breed in the pool in which they were born regardless of hazards or alternate habitat availability. In addition, breeding migration movements largely occur in the evening, primarily on rainy nights, making them extremely difficult for motorists to see.

“Because so many roads divide important amphibian habitats and migration corridor routes, road mortality can lead to significant impacts on local and regional amphibian populations, contributing to declines or even the loss of local populations,” said Melissa Winters, a Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist and the state’s Amphibian Lead. “This is why we need drivers’ help.”

“Some migratory sites have recorded over a thousand dead animals on the road in just a few nights,” said Winters. “Maintaining safe corridors for wildlife movement or upgrading or creating passages for amphibians to move safely, especially at migratory corridor ‘hot spots’ is so important. In New Hampshire, species such as spring peepers, wood frogs, blue spotted salamanders, yellow spotted salamanders, American toads, and four-toed salamanders are all species that not only rely on vernal pools, but that are at a high risk of road mortality.”

How can you help amphibians “get to the other side?”

Consider not driving on rainy spring nights when temperatures are above 40°F, especially over the next few weeks, or adjusting your route to use larger roads rather than smaller, wooded ones that have concentrations of wetlands or vernal pools. Volunteer with local wildlife groups at known amphibian crossing locations to help alert drivers to amphibians crossing roadways and by possibly aiding amphibians to cross safely.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to report areas where high amphibian activity or mortalities are observed to your local conservation commission as well as to New Hampshire Fish and Game at RAARP@wildlife.nh.gov. Towns may have the ability to post signage alerting oncoming traffic to high-volume amphibian crossing areas.

While spring provides the biggest movement of amphibians to breeding sites, spring peepers, American toads, Fowler’s toads, pickerel frogs, and gray tree frogs will still be calling into May and June, while mink frogs, green frogs, and bullfrogs can still be heard into July. Learn more about New Hampshire’s diversity of amphibians and reptiles at www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/nongame-and-endangered-species/reptiles-and-amphibians-new-hampshire.