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Governor Ivey Marks Historic Nine Years in Office

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday marked nine years since being sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama. The governor’s historic tenure includes major achievements. Under Governor Ivey’s leadership, Alabama has seen record investments and job creation, nationally recognized education gains, transformational progress in the state’s roads, bridges and digital infrastructure, increased public safety measures, improvements to the state’s correctional system, reforms to state government, protection of family values and much more.

“I wake up each day grateful to God that I have the chance to call Alabama home and that my fellow Alabamians have placed their confidence in me to lead our state forward. Nine years ago, I pledged to the people of Alabama that I would leave our state better than I found it. We have made great progress over the last nine years, but our work is not done. I promise to continue giving it my all until the last day of my term to make sure Alabama remains the best state in which to live, work and raise a family,” said Governor Ivey.

At nine years, Governor Ivey is the longest consecutively serving governor in the state’s history.

Former Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, Former Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon and current Chief of Staff to Governor Ivey, Liz Filmore, reflected on Governor Ivey’s leadership and their memory of April 10, 2017.

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes video of their reflections can be found and downloaded here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffW9kqPveh0

Governor Ivey also shared the following reel on her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DW9JDk3jvOf/

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Governor Ivey Marks Historic Nine Years in Office

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