MyTSV.com Releases Multi-Lens Analysis Examining Digital Screen Time, Vision Health Risks, and Optometry Solutions

The Digital Eye Epidemic is real. This powerful image shows exactly how everyday screen time is silently damaging your vision — from reduced blinking and dry eyes to rising myopia. MyTSV.com’s latest multi-lens analysis reveals the hidden physiological to

The Digital Eye Epidemic: MyTSV.com’s analysis links screen habits to physiological issues & optometry solutions families need now.

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyTSV.com today published a new research-driven analysis titled “The Digital Eye Epidemic: Intersections of Screen Habits, Physiology, and Optometry – A Multi-Lens Analysis.”Recent data indicate that U.S. adults spend an average of approximately seven hours per day on screens.(Source: https://www.demandsage.com/screen-time-statistics/ Prolonged exposure is linked to physiological changes in the visual system, including reduced blink rates. Normal blink frequency of 15–20 times per minute can drop significantly (to as low as 5–7 times per minute) during screen use, contributing to evaporative dry eye and discomfort.(Source: https://bloomfield-nwestern.refocuseyedoctors.com/article/digital-screen-time-and/ The analysis also addresses the documented association between increased screen time and rising myopia rates . A 2025 systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis found that each additional hour of daily screen time is associated with 21% higher odds of myopia, with risk rising notably between one and four hours of exposure.(Source: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2830598 Digital eye strain (also known as computer vision syndrome) is common among heavy screen users, with studies reporting symptoms in a substantial portion of individuals (pooled prevalence of 69%) spending extended time on digital devices.(Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10785422/ The report synthesizes optometry research and practical guidance on screen-related vision issues. It outlines evidence-based strategies including the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds), blue-light management, ergonomic adjustments, and recommendations for when to consult a professional optometrist (Source: https://www.aoa.org/healthy-eyes/eye-and-vision-conditions/computer-vision-syndrome “MyTSV.com was built to cut through the noise of online reviews and let people see who they’re trusting with their most precious needs,” said the platform’s team. “Whether it’s finding a top-rated optometrist who understands digital eye strain or discovering local vision clinics that offer cutting-edge myopia control, our video-first directory puts real faces and real expertise front and center.”MyTSV.com is a nationwide platform connecting consumers with trusted local services through high-quality video profiles, verified reviews, ratings, and expert guides. The company’s mission is to promote transparency in local business discovery across eye care, wellness, professional services, home improvement, and other categories.The full analysis is available at https://mytsv.com . Readers can also explore the platform’s directory of local optometry professionals.About MyTSV.comMyTSV.com (My Trusted Services Videos) is a Chicago-based, nationwide platform revolutionizing how people discover and choose local services. Through high-quality video profiles, verified reviews, ratings, and in-depth expert guides, MyTSV empowers consumers to make confident, informed decisions. The platform is expanding from Chicagoland across the United States.

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