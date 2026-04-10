AI and Data Driven Systems Are Transforming Mining Operations, Says Liquid Apps

A preview of Liquid Apps’ data-driven software designed for mining operations, featuring advanced navigation and real-time operational data Batuhan Özdemir, founder of Liquid Apps, leading the development of data-driven technologies for mining operations.

Liquid Apps focuses on integrating AI and data-driven systems into mining operations to improve efficiency, visibility and decision making.

Data is the foundation of effective AI. Our focus is not just collecting data, but turning it into actionable insights for real operational decisions.” — Batuhan Özdemir, Founder of Liquid Apps

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Istanbul-based technology company Liquid Apps is focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence and data-driven systems into mining operations , aiming to make field processes more predictable, measurable, and optimized.Mining operations are inherently complex, involving multiple variables, uncertainty, and dynamic decision-making environments. In recent years, the industry has seen a growing need for systems that can collect, process, and utilize operational data effectively. Artificial intelligence, when combined with structured and reliable data, has become a key enabler for improving operational performance across mining activities.At the core of this transformation lies data. The effectiveness of AI systems is directly dependent on the quality, consistency, and operational relevance of the data they are trained on. For this reason, Liquid Apps places strong emphasis not only on data collection, but also on transforming raw operational data into actionable insights.The company focuses on systematically gathering field data, analyzing it, and integrating it into decision-making processes. Rather than serving as simple reporting tools, the solutions developed by Liquid Apps are designed to actively support operational decisions and improve efficiency in real time.The foundations of Liquid Apps were established during the time of co-founder Batuhan Özdemir as a mining engineering student at Istanbul Technical University. Early software ideas were shaped by direct exposure to real-world operational challenges in mining environments, which continue to influence the company’s data-driven approach today.Artificial intelligence is increasingly proving its value in areas such as operational decision-making, equipment utilization, and process optimization. AI-powered systems are capable of analyzing large volumes of operational data to identify inefficiencies, predict equipment failures, and support better resource allocation.As part of its practical approach, Liquid Apps has developed a mobile-based software solution designed specifically for mining operations. The application combines advanced navigation capabilities with real-time operational data, enabling field personnel to access critical information and support decision-making directly within the working environment.This reflects the company’s broader vision of turning operational data into actionable insights that directly impact efficiency and performance.“Data is the most critical component for us,” said co-founder Batuhan Özdemir. “Collecting data is not enough on its own. The real value comes from processing that data correctly and integrating it into decision-making processes. Artificial intelligence only becomes meaningful when it is supported by high-quality, relevant data.”Özdemir also highlights that the role of artificial intelligence varies depending on the complexity of the task:“AI performs very well in operational workflows that are repetitive and measurable. However, in more complex domains such as geological interpretation, there is still a need for further development, more training data, and domain expertise. The most effective systems in the near future will be those that combine artificial intelligence with human expertise.”Industry-wide trends also support this perspective. While AI adoption is accelerating in areas such as predictive maintenance, safety monitoring, and production optimization, human expertise remains essential in processes that involve high uncertainty and interpretation.Liquid Apps approaches this transformation by positioning data as a central component of operations rather than a byproduct. The company aims to increase operational visibility and enable more structured decision-making through the integration of mobile technologies and AI-driven systems.Operating from Istanbul, Liquid Apps is also planning to expand its presence in Europe by establishing a structure in Bucharest in the near future. This step is expected to strengthen international collaborations and enhance the company’s operational capabilities across different markets.As the mining industry continues to evolve, the integration of data and artificial intelligence is becoming not only a technological advancement but also a shift in how operations are managed. Liquid Apps aims to contribute to this shift by developing solutions that make field operations more intelligent, data-driven, and efficient.

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