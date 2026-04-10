Request for Applications - Efficient Affordable Resilient Neighborhoods (EARN) Initiative

DOEE seeks eligible entities to develop a deployment plan for neighborhood-scale electrification and clean energy implementation that improves energy efficiency, affordability and resilience outcomes in one or two District neighborhoods. This is a planning grant. It does not fund implementation. The period of the grant is through March 31, 2028. The amount available for the project is $366,200.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-EIDD-891” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 5, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations;

-Universities/educational institutions; and

-Private Enterprises

Two pre-application informational sessions will be held:

Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Session access >>

Phone number: 202-860-2110

Password: HpAYtA5mJ38



Thursday, May 7, 2026 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Session access >>

Phone number: 202-860-2110

Password: huCk7SzjU39

DOEE is providing a resource that will allow organizations to connect with one another if they are interested in collaborating. This opportunity is voluntary and will not earn you extra points towards your grant score. Use the link provided to complete the voluntary interest form. DOEE does not endorse, support or recommend any organization that appears on this list. To view other organizations who voluntarily completed this form click Survey Responses

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.