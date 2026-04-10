Request for Partners - USDA FY26 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to partner with on its application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s FY26 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. DOEE requests applications from potential partners to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the District by: (1) leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops; (2) assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops; (3) expanding availability and access to specialty crops; and/or (4) addressing local, regional, and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers. The amount available for the project is $263,012.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-SE-892” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is May 22, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions, and

Private Enterprises.

A pre-application informational e-session will be held on 04-15-2026; 03:00 PM EDT

- Session access >>

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.