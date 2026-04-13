New Book Challenges Both Parties and Offers Americans a Way Forward

Ekemini Thompson, The Great Fragmentation

Ekemini Thompson's The Great Fragmentation explains why 45% of Americans now call themselves independent — and charts an honest path forward.

America is not irreparably broken. It is simply in a painful transition. And transitions, when navigated honestly, can lead to genuine renewal.” — Ekemini Thompson, The Great Fragmentation

NEW YORK COUNTRY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book is giving voice to the millions of Americans who feel abandoned by both political parties. The Great Fragmentation: Why America Feels Broken, Why Both Parties Are Failing and How to Come Back Together, written by Ekemini Thompson, was published on April 9, 2026 and is now available on Amazon Kindle.

At a time when trust in government, media, and institutions has collapsed to historic lows, Thompson argues that neither liberal nor conservative frameworks alone are sufficient to solve America's real problems. From rising grocery bills crushing working families, to failing schools, chaotic borders, and a political class more interested in scoring points than delivering results, everyday Americans are paying the price for a broken system that neither party seems willing or able to fix.

In 2025, a record 45 percent of Americans identified as political independents — the highest share ever measured. The Great Fragmentation speaks directly to that growing majority, as well as to frustrated Democrats and Republicans who feel their own parties have lost touch with their daily lives.

Thompson identifies two competing worldviews driving the divide. Liberal Logic offers genuine compassion and moral urgency but too often ignores real-world trade-offs and unintended consequences. Red Realities correctly understands that good intentions alone do not produce good outcomes, but frequently delivers its truths without enough humanity or empathy. The collision of these two incomplete frameworks, Thompson argues, is what is pulling the country apart.

The Great Fragmentation goes beyond diagnosis. Thompson shows where both frameworks succeed, where they fall short, and how an honest integration of empathy and realism can produce better outcomes for working families, safer communities, stronger schools, and a renewed sense of shared American purpose.

This is not a book for political insiders. It is a book for the nurse working double shifts who cannot afford groceries, the small business owner drowning in regulations, the parent worried about what their child is learning, and the young voter who has never felt represented by either party.

America is not irreparably broken, Thompson argues. It is simply in a painful transition. And transitions, when navigated honestly and with courage, can lead to genuine renewal.

The Great Fragmentation is available now on Amazon Kindle at amazon.com/dp/B0FZNHQX9H.

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