The Walkabouts Platform Named 2026 EdTech Digest Trendsetter Finalist

Recognized as an EdTech Company Setting a Trend

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Walkabouts Platform , the movement and learning platform used by students in 30 states and 11 countries has been recognized by the 2026 EdTech Digest Awards as a Finalist in the Trendsetter category as an “edtech company setting a trend.”Celebrating its 16th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech—and those who soon will be.Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.The 2026 finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.“Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners! We’re no longer asking if technology will transform learning—it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. “The future of learning isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren’t reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond,” said Rivero.“In 2024, we were excited to have the Walkabouts Platform named a Finalist in the Cool Tools category for curriculum and instruction,” said Dr. Julian A. Reed, ActivEd CEO and Founder. “Today we are thrilled to have the Walkabouts Platform recognized as a Trendsetter Finalist as our team has blazed a trail to integrate kinesthetic learning into academic content to ensure children have opportunities to move as they learn which promotes healthy cognition, focus, and even improves classroom behavior!”About ActivEd and the Walkabouts PlatformThe Walkabouts Platform, developed by ActivEd, is an online, on-demand system that integrates proven kinesthetic techniques into standards-based math, language arts, reading, science, social studies, financial literacy, test prep, and mental fitness and well-being lessons for PreK through 5th grade students. The flexible online educational supplement delivers fun and engaging lessons that are research-based and proven to enhance cognition, sharpen focus, and improve student behavior. To learn more about the science of movement and learning and the Walkabouts Platform, visit www.walkabouts.com About EdTech Digest and the EdTechEdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

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