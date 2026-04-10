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Evergreen man arrested on timber theft charges in Columbus County

On Friday, April 10, Lennon Colt Hinson, 42, of Evergreen, NC was arrested and charged with one felony count of larceny of timber (N.C.G.S. 14-135) and five misdemeanor counts of wood load tickets (N.C.G.S. 14-135.1) in Columbus County. N.C. Forest Service law enforcement officials, with assistance from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged Hinson, owner of Evergreen Logging, following an investigation into a timber theft complaint filed April 2, 2026, by a private landowner.

Hinson has additional larceny of timber charges pending in Robeson County.

In December 2021, the N.C. Forest Service was legislatively mandated to investigate and enforce North Carolina timber theft laws. This case highlights the responsibility of the N.C. Forest Service to protect, manage and promote the forest resources for the citizens of North Carolina. If you believe you are the victim of timber theft, please contact your N.C. Forest Service county ranger

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Evergreen man arrested on timber theft charges in Columbus County

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