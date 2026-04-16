Fourth category of USDA block grant to assist landowners with timber losses from Hurricane Helene will begin accepting applications April 20

RALEIGH – The application period will open April 20 for landowners to apply for assistance for timber losses from Hurricane Helene as part of the $221 million USDA block grant the state received. It is the last of four categories of assistance that will be provided through this block grant program.

The Timber Loss Relief Program (TLRP) will be administered by the N.C. Forest Service and designed to partially compensate private landowners with at least 10 contiguous acres of moderate to catastrophic timber loss. The deadline for applying is June 12.

The other three agricultural categories of the block grant, focusing on farm infrastructure, future economic loss for perennial crops, poultry and aquaculture operations and market loss for commodities and select value-added products, were announced March 26 and remain open for applications with a May 15 deadline.

“A significant share of the more than 822,000 acres of damaged timber left behind after Hurricane Helene belongs to private landowners, the majority stakeholder of forest resources in this state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “While we know TLRP funding will not make these landowners financially whole, we are hopeful it will help with recovery from what was an unprecedented storm.”

The TLRP category of the block grant covers eligible timber owners in the 39 federally declared disaster counties due to Hurricane Helene. This disaster assistance will only cover losses associated with Hurricane Helene that were not covered under any other USDA programs.

Interested woodland owners can learn more about the program on the N.C. Forest Service TLRP webpage (https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/managing-your-forest/tlrp). This page provides helpful answers to frequently asked questions, a map of eligible counties, program application forms and links to lists of private consulting foresters who may be able to assist landowners with completion and submission of the required TLRP timber damage assessment report. Registered, licensed and/or Society of American Foresters-certified foresters who intend to assist landowners with completing their timber damage assessment report may request TLRP technical assistance funds to help cover associated expenses.

The deadline for landowners to apply for TLRP funds is June 12, and the submittal deadline for the associated timber damage assessment report is July 10.

To begin the application process, landowners should contact their local N.C. Forest Service county ranger’s office. If staff are unavailable in that office, the N.C. Forest Service district offices overseeing county offices can be contacted. Contact information is available online (https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/contacts).

The TLRP is a new program for North Carolina, and it presents a significant opportunity to help support North Carolina’s woodland owners who are critical stewards of our state’s forestland.

An application and information on the previously announced federal ag disaster block grant categories can be found at www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster.

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