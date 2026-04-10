Infratech secures 5 Year Fiber Infrastructure Contract Program Value up to $850M to Support AI Driven Network Expansion

InfraTech Capital announced the execution of a five year fiber infrastructure contract, delivered through its operating platform IFTcom.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfraTech Capital, a global infrastructure investment and platform company focused on next generation telecommunications, today announced the execution of a five year fiber infrastructure contract with a total program value of up to $850 million, delivered through its operating platform IFTcom, to support the rapid expansion of AI driven digital infrastructure across North America and global markets.

The agreement establishes a structured, multi year capacity allocation program focused on high fiber count optical cable systems, addressing accelerating demand from hyperscalers, data center operators, and telecom carriers as artificial intelligence continues to redefine network scale and performance requirements.

As AI adoption accelerates, fiber infrastructure has become a critical foundation for compute density, low latency environments, and large scale data movement. The market is shifting away from transactional procurement toward long term contracted supply models aligned with infrastructure deployment cycles.

Under this agreement, InfraTech Capital has secured dedicated manufacturing capacity and aligned its supply chain to support structured delivery programs over a five year horizon, providing visibility on pricing, production allocation, and deployment timelines across infrastructure programs.

“This is where the market is going, whether people are ready or not. AI is forcing a shift from reactive buying to structured infrastructure planning. Fiber is no longer just part of the network, it is the foundation behind everything being built right now. We are positioning ourselves ahead of that curve, locking capacity, aligning supply, and giving our customers and partners the confidence to scale without uncertainty,” said Luiz Fuschini, President and Chairman of InfraTech Capital.

The contract supports large scale deployments across data center interconnect, metro and long haul backbone networks, as well as next generation AI cluster architectures requiring ultra high fiber density and scalable design.

IFTcom, the operating platform of InfraTech Capital, will lead execution, including customer engagement, technical alignment, and delivery coordination with global manufacturing partners, working closely with distribution and channel partners to support program delivery across regions.

“What we are seeing from customers is very clear. The demand is there, but the real challenge is securing delivery and timing. This is why programs like this matter. It is about visibility, coordination, and the ability to execute without disruption. Our role is to support both our customers and channel partners by ensuring projects move forward the way they are planned, not delayed by supply constraints,” said Mason Willis, Executive Vice President of IFTcom.

The agreement is structured to align production allocation with phased deployment schedules, ensuring long term supply security while maintaining flexibility across evolving infrastructure requirements.

InfraTech Capital’s model positions the company at the intersection of capital, manufacturing, and demand, enabling customers and partners to execute large scale network expansion strategies with reduced exposure to supply chain constraints.

For more information: https://www.iftcom.com/press-release

About InfraTech Capital

InfraTech Capital is a global infrastructure investment and platform company focused on telecommunications, data centers, and digital infrastructure. The firm is backed by IC Infrastructure Fund, a private investment platform focused on long term infrastructure assets across global markets.

InfraTech Capital operates at the intersection of capital, manufacturing, and demand, enabling the development and execution of large scale fiber optic and digital infrastructure programs. The company partners with hyperscalers, telecom operators, data center providers, and distribution channels to structure long term infrastructure solutions aligned with the growth of AI driven network demand.

About IFTcom

IFTcom is the operating platform of InfraTech Capital, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, providing fiber optic and digital infrastructure solutions to Tier 1 customers and hyperscale operators across the Middle East and Europe, with active expansion into the Americas.

The company specializes in high capacity fiber optic cable systems, including high fiber count and next generation network solutions supporting data center, broadband, and telecom infrastructure deployments. Through its global supply chain and strategic manufacturing partnerships, IFTcom delivers scalable and reliable infrastructure solutions aligned with large scale network build programs and long term capacity requirements, in coordination with distribution and channel partners across its operating regions.

Media Contact

InfraTech Capital

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media@infratechv.com

IFTcom

Media Relations

pc@iftcom.com

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