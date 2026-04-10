BRIDGE Update: April 10, 2026

We are excited to announce that Infinite Campus has resumed trial data conversions. The teams agreed that perfect data is not required to proceed; trials should move forward when data is directionally correct, systemically consistent, and sufficient to expose issues that only emerge within Infinite Campus. See this week's full data migration update here.

School/District Reports Survey

As part of our ongoing data modernization efforts, we are working to streamline reporting processes and increase access to timely, actionable information for schools and districts. To ensure our work aligns with the needs of instructional and operational leaders, we are gathering feedback on which reports and dashboards should be prioritized for automation.

This brief survey asks you to identify the reports you rely on most, the pain points you experience in your current reporting processes, and which reporting areas would provide the greatest value if automated. Any school or district staff responsible for submitting reports is welcome to take the survey. Please submit responses by April 17.

TieNet

The BRIDGE team has been made aware of some miscommunication regarding TieNet, and the migration of TieNet data to Infinite Campus. Please refer to this week's special TieNet bulletin for clarity from the BRIDGE project team.

FAQs

Q: Three genders are available in PowerSchool: Male (M), Female (F), and Them (X). Does Infinite Campus allow for the same gender options?

A: Infinite Campus has two gender fields: preferred and legal. While state reporting pulls from "legal gender," districts can populate the dictionary in their instance of Infinite Campus to enable additional options.

You can browse our Knowledge Base for the most up-to-date FAQs.

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: NDDPI will now be holding Office Hours weekly basis, instead of monthly. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, April 15, 12–1 p.m. CDT. Special emphasis will be placed on data migration-related questions, but all topics are welcomed.

District SFTP Guided Support Sessions: In addition to office hours, NDDPI is hosting a series of data migration-specific support sessions for district personnel. These first one-hour session will focus on SFTP access (to ensure districts can view their raw data extracts) and data cleanup efforts.

As always, we encourage you to submit specific questions/concerns to the BRIDGE project team at BRIDGE@nd.gov.