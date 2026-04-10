PlanSnapper Launches Browser-Based Floor Plan Measurement Tool

PlanSnapper Logo Before and After

New tool lets agents, appraisers, and homeowners calculate square footage from any floor plan image in under a minute.

"I've measured a lot of floor plans the old way. Print it, scale rule it, do the math, hope you didn't miscalculate. PlanSnapper is the tool I wanted every time I did that." ” — Austin Fernald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanSnapper today announced the public launch of its browser-based floor plan measurement tool, giving real estate agents, appraisers , contractors, and homeowners a way to calculate accurate square footage from any floor plan image without ever picking up a scale ruler. Users upload a floor plan, set a known reference measurement, trace the perimeter, and receive a room-by-room square footage breakdown. The whole process usually takes under sixty seconds.For decades, the standard way to measure a floor plan has been to print it out, lay a scale ruler across it, write down dimensions, and do the math by hand. It's slow, error-prone, and almost impossible to revise once you've started. PlanSnapper digitizes that exact workflow: the same scaling logic appraisers have always used, but with the printout, ruler, and calculator replaced by a browser tab.The launch arrives as the residential real estate industry adapts to ANSI Z765, the standardized measurement methodology Fannie Mae has required for appraisals since 2022. The standard has raised the stakes on accurate square footage reporting, but the tools available to non-appraisers haven't kept up. Agents and homeowners are stuck with the same paper-and-ruler method appraisers have used for generations."I've measured a lot of floor plans the old way," said Austin Fernald, founder of PlanSnapper. "Print it, scale rule it, do the math, hope you didn't miscalculate. PlanSnapper is the tool I wanted every time I did that. You upload the plan, click the walls, and you're done. Same method, none of the friction."PlanSnapper is free to try, with no account required for the first measurement. Paid plans unlock saved projects, PDF exports, and higher daily usage limits. The tool supports both imperial and metric units, multi-level plans, and per-room breakdowns suitable for listing descriptions, appraisal documentation, or renovation quoting.Beyond agents and appraisers, early users include interior designers pricing projects by square footage, contractors generating flooring and paint quotes, and homebuyers wanting to verify the figures published on Zillow, Redfin, and MLS listings. Consumer reporting has repeatedly shown those figures to be unreliable.PlanSnapper is available now at https://plansnapper.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.