PlanSnapper Launches Browser-Based Floor Plan Measurement Tool
New tool lets agents, appraisers, and homeowners calculate square footage from any floor plan image in under a minute.
For decades, the standard way to measure a floor plan has been to print it out, lay a scale ruler across it, write down dimensions, and do the math by hand. It's slow, error-prone, and almost impossible to revise once you've started. PlanSnapper digitizes that exact workflow: the same scaling logic appraisers have always used, but with the printout, ruler, and calculator replaced by a browser tab.
The launch arrives as the residential real estate industry adapts to ANSI Z765, the standardized measurement methodology Fannie Mae has required for appraisals since 2022. The standard has raised the stakes on accurate square footage reporting, but the tools available to non-appraisers haven't kept up. Agents and homeowners are stuck with the same paper-and-ruler method appraisers have used for generations.
"I've measured a lot of floor plans the old way," said Austin Fernald, founder of PlanSnapper. "Print it, scale rule it, do the math, hope you didn't miscalculate. PlanSnapper is the tool I wanted every time I did that. You upload the plan, click the walls, and you're done. Same method, none of the friction."
PlanSnapper is free to try, with no account required for the first measurement. Paid plans unlock saved projects, PDF exports, and higher daily usage limits. The tool supports both imperial and metric units, multi-level plans, and per-room breakdowns suitable for listing descriptions, appraisal documentation, or renovation quoting.
Beyond agents and appraisers, early users include interior designers pricing projects by square footage, contractors generating flooring and paint quotes, and homebuyers wanting to verify the figures published on Zillow, Redfin, and MLS listings. Consumer reporting has repeatedly shown those figures to be unreliable.
PlanSnapper is available now at https://plansnapper.com.
Austin Fernald
PlanSnapper
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