Archicad and Lumion Together: Medialogic Addresses a Workflow Problem Design Practices Know Well

Medialogic UK offers Archicad and Lumion as an integrated bundle at £2,500 ex VAT, available to architecture practices across the UK and Ireland until 24th April 2026.

Medialogic UK offers Archicad and Lumion together at £2,500 ex VAT until 24 April 2026 — one bundle, one workflow, no manual rebuilds.

With the integration of Archicad and Lumion, this changes the dynamic of how you work. Lumion is also a tool to give valuable and informed design-based feedback at all stages.” — Pete Williams, Sales Manager, Medialogic UK

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most architecture practices have hit some version of this. A project is running well. A change comes in. What should take an afternoon turns into three days, with drawings to revisit, visuals to rebuild, and someone manually bridging the gap before anything else can move.It is not a process failure. It is what happens when documentation and visualisation live in separate systems. Any design decision that touches one creates work in the other. Manageable on smaller jobs, but less so as projects scale and clients want updates faster. For practices working across architecture, interiors and landscape, that friction is especially costly.Pete Williams, Sales Manager, Medialogic UK: "The production of project design data and visualisations have traditionally been considered as independent processes, with the latter kicking in at later stages of the design cycle. With the integration of Archicad and Lumion , this changes the dynamic of how you work. Yes, Lumion is still there to deliver high end go-to-market visualisations. However, due to its ease of use and breath-taking speed, it is also a tool to give valuable and informed design-based feed-back at all stages."Medialogic, authorised distributor for Graphisoft and Lumion in the UK, Ireland and GCC, is offering both tools together as a bundle at £2,500 ex VAT, available until 24th April 2026. Archicad handles design documentation, including drawings, schedules and coordination, from a live BIM model. Lumion connects to that same model for visualisation, so when design decisions change, visuals update without requiring a manual rebuild. The two tools have a native integration; the bundle gives practices a single, structured way to adopt both. Lumion is widely regarded as the benchmark for landscape and environmental visualisation, making the combination particularly relevant for practices where site character is central to the design story.Othman Bouharrat, International Partner Manager, Lumion: "Wearing a Lumion hat, what truly stands out for me inside Archicad is its ability to establish a building as a coherent, information-rich model. So when that model flows into Lumion, its features and capabilities are amplified even further. And we love that. All because of the many details Archicad could bring. Here, Lumion's focus on architectural visualisation becomes part of the same continuum of detail and accuracy, allowing teams to see how decisions translate into intended experience. It's in Lumion where those decisions are tested with endless variables in light, material, and context, supporting actionable impact on both design quality and delivery."The bundle launched alongside a webinar on 25 March, built around a real project case study. Attendance was strong, but the Q&A was where it got interesting, with participants raising questions about interoperability, tight timelines, and whether the integration holds up mid-project. That is not people kicking the tyres on a new product. That is people who already have the problem and want to know if this actually solves it.The bundle closes on 24th April 2026. Practices interested in a demonstration or looking to understand whether it fits their setup are welcome to contact Pete Williams directly at pete@medialogic.uk.com.

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