Seci Construction, Inc. earns GAF Commercial Roofing Certification, highlighting its commitment to quality, expertise, and trusted commercial roofing services.

Earning GAF Commercial Certification is an important step for our team. Our clients rely on us to manage complex roofing systems, and this recognition reinforces that we’re meeting those expectations.” — Max Delfini, Marketing Director

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seci Construction, Inc. has been recognized as a GAF Certified™ Commercial Roofing Contractor. A roofing company earns this designation by meeting manufacturer requirements for how systems are installed, documented, and maintained over time.

GAF, a leading roofing manufacturer, decides whether a contractor meets their commercial roofing criteria for certification by evaluating if they:

-Consistently install full commercial roofing systems correctly

-Meet all commercial licensing and insurance requirements

-Follow manufacturer specifications for installation and materials

-Support projects that qualify for GAF-backed warranties

GAF sets its commercial certification requirements based on how roofing systems are actually installed and supported in the field. To earn this recognition, a commercial roofing company must show consistent installation practices and an understanding of how different system components perform together over time.

GAF's recognition aligns with the type of work Seci Construction, Inc. performs across its commercial roofing projects. For property owners, working with a GAF-certified contractor affects the warranty options available. When a system is installed in line with manufacturer requirements, it may qualify for coverage on materials and workmanship. This access helps limit unexpected repair costs and simplifies long-term building maintenance.

With this certification, Seci Construction, Inc. can provide its customers access to GAF’s System Pledge™ Roof Guarantee and Integrated System Limited Warranty, which apply to projects that meet specific system and installation criteria.

Maintaining certification with GAF requires installing roofing systems in a way that aligns with how they are expected to perform once exposed to the elements. Seci’s roofing team regularly works on flat and low-slope roofs using materials such as TPO, PVC, and modified bitumen, where small installation details make a noticeable difference over time.

These systems often face issues such as standing water, seam separation, and membrane wear, especially in larger commercial buildings where drainage and slope are not always consistent. Seci approaches these challenges by focusing on proper layout, secure seam installation, and drainage planning at the start of each project, rather than addressing problems after they develop. Their work is centered on getting those details right early so the system performs as expected under changing weather conditions and regular use.

In addition to full roof replacement services, the company’s work includes flat roof repair, preventative maintenance, and residential roof repair and replacement. Seci Construction, Inc. provides consistent project execution and clear communication through each phase of its work.

About Seci Construction Inc.

Seci Construction Inc. is a roofing company serving clients throughout the Northeast, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The company provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial properties, with a focus on consistent workmanship, clear project coordination, and long-term system performance.

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